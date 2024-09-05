Tom's Studio: Tackling the 9 Billion Disposable Pen Problem: Tom's Studio Launches an Infinitely Refillable Writing Pen That Doesn't Cost the Earth

LONDON, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tom's Studio, a fast-growing, modern stationery company for all creators, from professionals to passionate doodlers, is disrupting an outdated and environmentally questionable industry with their range of infinitely refillable creative and writing tools. With over 2,000 reviews and a 4.8/5 rating, the brand has already won the trust of customers worldwide, including some famous names.

Every year, an estimated nine billion pens are thrown away globally1, contributing to significant waste and with vast quantities ending up in landfill. One of the most well-known brands in the stationery industry has manufactured over 100 billion of its globally recognised single-use pens since it was first designed2. Tom's Studio is on a mission to tackle this head on, by creating high-quality pens and stationery products designed to last a lifetime.

Their best selling pen to date, the Lumos-an infinitely refillable fineliner compatible with 11 different Japanese-made tips-launched two years ago and has been a game-changer for the company. The pen has been sold in over 60 countries, available via its website and is also stocked by major retailers including John Lewis, Ryman Design, Fortnum & Mason (UK), Dick Blick, Boston General Store (US), and Paper Tree (Japan).

Their latest product launch, The Wren, marks their most significant pen launch to date. This everyday writing pen is made from high-quality materials such as precision machined aluminium, and features an infinitely refillable ink reservoir along with a replaceable fibre tip, for a smooth writing experience. Despite its premium features, through smart and innovative design, it's priced at an accessible £35 GBP / $45 USD.

Founder, Tom Gyr said "The environmental impact of the stationery industry has flown under the radar for too long. I started Tom's Studio to offer high-quality stationery products that are better for the planet and don't cost the earth. The popularity of the Lumos has demonstrated that there's huge demand out there. With the launch of the Wren, we're ready to take on the industry giants that have long dominated the industry, by encouraging people to switch from disposable to refillable."

The Wren launches 5th September at tomsstudio.com

About Tom's Studio:

The idea for Tom's business came from watching his wife use a plastic mass-produced calligraphy pen which he felt didn't match the quality of her beautiful work. With his background in product design and experience working in a blacksmith's forge, he decided to make her a better pen that she would love using every day.

From humble beginnings, Tom's Studio is now a rapidly growing stationery business, shipping a range of writing and creative tools to customers in over 60 countries via its website. Their products are also stocked by major retailers including John Lewis, Ryman Design, Fortnum & Mason (UK), Dick Blick, Boston General Store (US), and Paper Tree (Japan).

