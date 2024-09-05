Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.09.2024
Drastische Versorgungsengpässe – US-Uranproduktion ist die niedrigste in der Geschichte
ACCESSWIRE
05.09.2024 15:50 Uhr
ACCESSWIRE, Leader in Press Release Distribution, is the Title Sponsor of This Year's PRSA Southeast District Conference

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2024 / ACCESSWIRE, a newswire service standout that provides regional, national, and global news to thousands of clients worldwide, is the title sponsor of this year's PRSA Southeast District Conference in Knoxville, TN.

ACCESSWIRE Title Sponsor of PRSA Southeast District Conference

ACCESSWIRE Title Sponsor of PRSA Southeast District Conference

This year's conference will take place from September 11 -13 at the UT Conference Center (600 Henley St, Knoxville, TN 37902).

ACCESSWIRE's Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Jennifer Hammers, is the opening keynote speaker and will kick-off the event with her talk on the evolution of Marketing/PR Communications vs Sales in today's world.

"I'm looking forward to sharing my more than 20 years of experience in marketing and sales and discussing the evolution of the role of Public Relations in the sales process during my keynote," said Hammers. "We're proud to sponsor events like these that serve to inspire and motivate public relations professionals to tap into their expertise and strengthen the work of our industry."

Registration for this event ends on September 6 at 11:59 p.m.

ACCESSWIRE, an Issuer Direct company, is one of the top newswires in the industry and offers global distribution, predictable flat-fee pricing, and top-tier customer service that's been recognized by numerous G2 badges including, "Easiest To Do Business With," "Best Relationship," "Most Implementable" and more.

To learn more about ACCESSWIRE's press release distribution services, visit accesswire.com

###

About ACCESSWIRE/Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct is a leading communications company, providing solutions for both Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals for over 16 years. Our comprehensive solutions are used by thousands of customers from emerging startups to multi-billion-dollar global brands, ensuring their most important moments are reaching the right audiences, via our industry-leading newswire, IR website solutions, events technology, and compliance solutions. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com

Issuer Direct Corporation Media Contacts:

Brian Balbirnie
Chief Executive Officer
brian.balbirnie@issuerdirect.com
919.481.4000

Jennifer Hammers
Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing
jennifer.hammers@issuerdirect.com
919.481.4000

SOURCE: ACCESSWIRE



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
