Mentavi Health Partners with NEI to Elevate Clinician Training and Expertise

GRAND RAPIDS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2024 / Mentavi Health, a leader in the provision of comprehensive behavioral health services, is proud to announce a significant step forward in its commitment to clinical excellence and patient care. As part of the company's dedication to continuous learning and the cultivation of clinical expertise, Mentavi Health is partnering with the Neuroscience Education Institute (NEI) to offer the prestigious Master Psychopharmacology Program (MPP) certificate to all of their treatment-based clinicians. This initiative reflects their unwavering commitment to delivering the highest standard of care, rooted in the latest scientific insights and best practices.

Mentavi Health provides diagnosis and treatment across a wide range of mental health conditions. The clinical team comprises doctoral-level psychologists who handle diagnostic and specialized therapy activities, as well as physicians, nurse practitioners, therapists, and coaches who guide patients through personalized treatment paths. Mentavi is also the parent company of ADHD Online, a specialized platform for ADHD diagnosis and treatment, highlighting its pioneering role in addressing specific mental health needs.

The decision to team with NEI underscores Mentavi's belief that one of the critical factors contributing to the national mental health crisis is a shortage of highly trained specialty clinicians who thoroughly understand the complexities of mental health journeys, including the appropriate use of medication. Through this partnership, Mentavi is not only subsidizing the cost of this advanced training for their clinicians but also ensuring they are equipped with the most current knowledge and tools to provide the best possible care for patients.

"Mentavi Health has been one of the earliest to step into this field with the launch of our original focus area, ADHD Online, and are now expanding it to broader mental health. Where we have succeeded, where perhaps other models have not, is our ongoing continuous improvement focus on patient safety and innovative provider practices," said Keith Brophy, CEO of Mentavi Health.

Barry K. Herman, MD, MMM, Chief Medical Officer of Mentavi Health and a board-certified adult and child and adolescent psychiatrist, emphasized the importance of this initiative: "We seek the best providers with a passion for and expertise in this work and aim to equip them with the latest cutting-edge clinical knowledge on an ongoing basis as they serve our patients. We are excited to cement this partnership as one more example of our commitment to this approach."

The NEI Master Psychopharmacology Program is designed to enhance the understanding of pharmacotherapy among clinicians, ensuring they are well-versed in both medication-based and non-medication-based treatment strategies. Andrew J. Cutler, MD, Chief Medical Officer of NEI, expressed his enthusiasm for this new collaboration: "As Chief Medical Officer of NEI, I am pleased to personally welcome the Mentavi team to the Master Psychopharmacology Program and on the benefits of learning with NEI. I look forward to hearing your impressions on the program and how the experience enhances the quality of life for your patients."

This partnership is a testament to Mentavi Health's dedication to advancing the field of mental health by investing in the ongoing education of their clinicians. By ensuring that the team is equipped with cutting-edge, evidence-based knowledge, Mentavi is not only improving patient outcomes but also setting a new standard for the industry.

About Mentavi Health

Mentavi Health is a leading provider of comprehensive behavioral health services, offering diagnosis and treatment across a wide range of mental health conditions. With a commitment to innovation and patient safety, Mentavi Health combines the latest scientific insights with compassionate care to help patients navigate their mental health journeys.

About NEI

The Neuroscience Education Institute (NEI) is dedicated to providing cutting-edge education in neuroscience and psychopharmacology. Through its Master Psychopharmacology Program certificate, NEI equips clinicians with the knowledge and tools to deliver evidence-based care to patients across a variety of settings.

