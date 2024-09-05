Wedgewood Weddings & Events Joins Forces with Historic Groveland Fairways in Massachusetts

Wedgewood Weddings & Events partners with beloved Groveland Fairways, promising to continue its legacy of exceptional celebrations in New England.

Industry leader Wedgewood Weddings & Events has partnered with Groveland Fairways in Groveland, MA, expanding its portfolio of distinguished event venues in New England. Located just outside Haverhill and 34 miles from Boston, Groveland Fairways brings a rich history and unique charm to the Wedgewood Weddings family.

The property has been in the Arakelian family for over 100 years, evolving from a family farm to an exclusive event venue. Owner Bob Arakelian and his relatives have built the venue from the ground up, adding thoughtful features like a covered drive-up area to protect guests from inclement weather - a testament to the attention to detail that has made Groveland Fairways a beloved community fixture. Now, it enters a new chapter under the stewardship of Wedgewood Weddings.

Bob and Nancy Arakelian, the property's owners, expressed their confidence in this transition: "We put a lot of thought into passing the baton to someone with the ability to continue the integrity and service to the community which we cherish. We trust the Wedgewood Weddings team with our beloved property and know they have a stellar reputation in providing excellent wedding and private event services."

Bill Zaruka, CEO of Wedgewood Weddings, commented on the alignment between the two family-owned businesses: "As a family-owned company ourselves, we deeply appreciate the legacy and personal touch that the Arakelian family has infused into Groveland Fairways. Our shared values and commitment to creating memorable experiences make this partnership a natural fit, and we're excited to build upon the foundation they've established over the past century."

A Century of History Meets Modern Expertise

The venue's centerpiece is its meticulously maintained landscape, featuring acres of verdant grounds adorned with mature trees. Groveland Fairways offers three distinct ceremony sites and an elegant reception space.

"Groveland Fairways is truly a gem in our New England portfolio," said Zaruka. "Its picturesque landscape provides an idyllic setting for celebrations. We're thrilled to showcase this beautiful property and help create amazing experiences for our couples."

Tailored Experiences in a Timeless Setting

The Wedgewood Weddings planning experience ensures a stress-free process from start to finish. The company offers all-inclusive yet customizable packages that provide essentials such as tables, chairs, an event team, and a dedicated day-of coordinator. Groveland Fairways joins the company's existing New England locations - Barker House, Fern Hill Barn, and Miraval Gardens in Massachusetts, and Granite Rose in New Hampshire - expanding options for couples planning celebrations in the region.

For more information about hosting an event at Groveland Fairways, visit WedgewoodWeddings.com/GrovelandFairways.

About Wedgewood Weddings & Events

Founded in 1986, Wedgewood Weddings & Events has earned its reputation as a premier choice for hosting exceptional events across the United States. Renowned for outstanding service, luxury venues, and a seasoned team of wedding and event experts, they set the bar for the entire industry. The Wedgewood Weddings & Events team crafts uniquely memorable experiences that stand the test of time. With an expansive portfolio of over 70 top-tier venues nationwide, they have served millions of guests and take pride in consistently exceeding expectations.

