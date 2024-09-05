Myco, Inc.: 'Hydroponics for Mushrooms' Technology Will Revolutionize the $50B/yr Mushroom Market

A New Company Has Been Created to Commercialize the Mycoponics Technology Created at Purdue University by Former NASA Leader Dr. Marshall Porterfield

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2024 / Houston-based company Eden Grow Systems announced the founding of a new subsidiary, Myco Inc., created to commercialize revolutionary mushroom-growing technology licensed from Purdue University's Office of Technology Commercialization. This novel way of growing mushrooms will bring the $50B+ per year mushroom industry into the 21st century by providing it with the benefits of controlled environment agriculture that have revolutionized traditional agriculture in recent years.

Hydroponics for Mushrooms

Mycoponics is an innovative new technology that is poised to disrupt the $50B/yr mushroom industry

"This represents a quantum leap in mushroom productization and science," said Dr. Marshall Porterfield, CTO of Myco and inventor of Mycoponics in his role as a professor at Purdue. "For the first time ever, mushrooms can be cultivated with precision, customized for different industries, and harvested for medicinal purposes with efficiency and efficacy."

The breakthrough technology creates a controlled environment for growing mushrooms, allowing precision nutrient delivery and customizable substrates. This new technology increases yields, decreases maturation time, and significantly decreases production costs. Unlike standard processes that suffer from uneven nutrient distribution, disposable and wasteful substrates, and a lack of predictability in yields, Mycoponics offers an environmentally friendly, consistent, low-cost, and repeatable method of growing mushrooms for consumption and production inputs.

"Hydroponics revolutionized traditional agriculture in the last century," commented Bart Womack, CEO of Eden Grow Systems, a market leader in controlled environment agriculture. "And now, hydroponics for mushrooms will disrupt dozens of industries in this century. This is one of several ongoing projects that will allow Eden Grow System to continue leading the technological transformation of agriculture by bringing the most cutting-edge technologies to market."

This technology promises to disrupt a number of industries. Edible mushrooms are an important source of nutrients and are used in products such as cosmetics and supplements. Mushrooms are increasingly being investigated as a source for vegan leather products and biodegradable consumer packaging. Mycoponics uniquely allows mushrooms to be grown to any 3D shape, making everything from custom vegan leather gloves to biodegradable to-go containers possible, for pennies on the dollar compared to current solutions. Mushrooms also have natural radiation resistance, and this new technology may enable new methods of radiation shielding on spacecraft or custom-grown spacesuits for astronauts.

About Myco:

Myco, a subsidiary of Eden Grow Systems, is revolutionizing the mushroom industry with novel technology that allows, for the first time, precision, controlled, and consistent production of mycelial growth to produce consumables and consumer products. The Mycoponics technology that powers Myco was invented by the company's CTO, Dr. Marshall Porterfield, who is also a space biophysics professor of agricultural and biological engineering and horticulture and landscape architecture at Purdue University. He was formerly the Division Director of Space Life and Physical Sciences at NASA headquarters. More information can be found at: Mycoponics.com

