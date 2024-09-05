Anzeige
05.09.2024 16:02 Uhr
NBA Athlete Tosan Evbuomwan Teams Up With Earth's Splendor to Prioritize Health and Performance in Professional Sports

As Tosan enters his second year with the Detroit Pistons, this collaboration emphasizes the importance of rigorously tested, safe and effective supplements in the world of professional sports. Earth's Splendor, manufactured by a company backed by over 53 years of industry expertise, provides athletes with the confidence to perform at their best, knowing they're fueling their bodies with the highest-quality products.

HAUPPAUGE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2024 / Earth's Splendor is excited to announce a new partnership with NBA player Tosan Evbuomwan as he enters his second year with the Detroit Pistons. This collaboration underscores the importance of high-quality, rigorously tested vitamins and supplements in the professional sports industry.

Evbuomwan, who graduated from Princeton University and proceeded to make his mark in the NBA, recognizes that optimal performance extends beyond the court. It requires a commitment to health, wellness, and trust in the products that fuel his body. As a professional athlete, he understands the critical need for supplements that are free from harmful substances and meet the highest standards of quality and safety.

That's why Evbuomwan has chosen to partner with Earth's Splendor.Manufactured by our internationally renowned parent company Contract Pharmacal Corp (CPC), with over 53 years of experience in the vitamin and supplement industry, Earth's Splendor products are produced in a state-of-the-art facility in Long Island, New York. Our commitment to excellence includes the use of pristine labs for rigorous testing and a Certificate of Analysis provided with every batch, ensuring that what's on the label is exactly what's in the product.

Moreover, Earth's Splendor stands out in the industry for its strict adherence to safety standards. Earth's Splendor does not contain any offenders among the 280+ banned substances that the NCAA prohibits, providing athletes like Evbuomwan with the confidence they need to trust what they put in their bodies.

"I'm thrilled to partner with Earth's Splendor," said Tosan Evbuomwan. "As a professional athlete, I know how crucial it is to have supplements that are not only effective but also safe and trustworthy. Earth's Splendor's commitment to quality gives me the peace of mind I need to focus on my performance."

This partnership marks a significant step in Earth's Splendor's mission to support athletes at all levels in achieving their best. By providing products that meet the highest standards of quality and safety, Earth's Splendor is proud to be a trusted name in the professional sports industry.

About Earth's Splendor

Earth's Splendor, a brand under Contract Pharmacal Corp (CPC), offers a range of high-quality vitamins and supplements designed to support health and wellness. CPC is a renowned vitamin and supplement manufacturer and has been in business for over 50 years. CPC ensures that Earth's Splendor products are quality-compliant according to the FDA, are provided with a certificate of analysis with each lot manufactured and undergo rigorous testing to meet the highest standards of safety regulations in the vitamin and supplement industry.

Contact Information

Kenzie Spears
Marketing Manager
marketing@cpc.com
631-231-4610 x. 3509

SOURCE: Earth's Splendor

View the original press release on newswire.com.

