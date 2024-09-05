The Michaels Organization Unveils New Website, Showcasing Industry Leadership and Enhanced User Experience

Interactive Features and Improved Functionality Reflect Company's Growth and Expanded Portfolio

CAMDEN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2024 / The Michaels Organization, a national leader in residential real estate, today announced the launch of its newly redesigned website at www.TMO.com. The new site reflects Michaels' growth, leadership, and expanded market portfolio while offering improved functionality and a more intuitive user experience for partners, investors, residents, and job seekers.



Michaels New Website

Photo of both a mobile phone version and desktop version of the new landing page for TMO.com

"Our new website is a digital representation of The Michaels Organization's commitment to innovation and excellence in the residential real estate industry," said Laura Zaner, Vice President of Corporate Marketing at the Michaels Organization. "It showcases our diverse portfolio and industry leadership, our commitment to Social Impact and Sustainability, and provides enhanced resources for our stakeholders."

Key features of the new website include:

Interactive Map Tool: An intuitive interface showing the national scope of housing options across Michaels' portfolio of affordable, attainable, market-rate, student, and military housing.

Enhanced Media Center: Improved resources for press and media relations, highlighting Michaels' thought leadership and industry expertise.

New Leadership Directory: Easier access to key personnel information, reinforcing Michaels' commitment to transparency and accessibility.

Upgraded Careers Section: A more robust platform for job seekers to explore opportunities within Michaels integrated business lines within the organization.

Easy access to Michaels Communities for potential residents to search and find their new homes and current residents to access their resident portals.

Upgraded Educational Foundation Section: Showcasing how the foundation is fundamental to our mission of Lifting Lives and our business partners who have been major supporters of our scholarship programs.

Revamped Educational Foundation Website: Improved access to scholarship information and application forms for our Michaels residents and teammates' children interested in applying for Michaels Scholarship programs.

The new website aligns with Michaels' mission to create "Communities That Lift Lives" by providing a more engaging and informative online experience for all users. It showcases the company's expanded market portfolio, which now serves more than 200,000 residents in over 600 communities across 39 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

"This website relaunch is more than just a cosmetic update," added Zaner. "It's a strategic initiative designed to better serve our residents, partners, and team members while positioning Michaels for continued growth and success."

Michaels partnered with Nucleus Digital, a leading Philadelphia-based marketing agency specializing in branding, digital marketing, website design and development, to create the new www.TMO.com.

###

About The Michaels Organization

Michaels is a national leader in residential real estate, offering full-service capabilities in development, property management, construction, and investment, and asset management. Serving more than 200,000 residents in more than 600 communities across 39 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Michaels is committed to crafting housing solutions that jumpstart education, civic engagement and neighborhood prosperity, and to creating Communities That Lift Lives.

Contact Information

Laura Zaner

Vice President, Michaels Corporate Marketing

lzaner@tmo.com

856-988-5983; 856-630-1540

SOURCE: The Michaels Organization

