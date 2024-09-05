Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.09.2024
WKN: 872087 | ISIN: FR0000125007 | Ticker-Symbol: GOB
Tradegate
05.09.24
16:06 Uhr
78,34 Euro
+1,36
+1,77 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
78,2678,2816:09
78,2678,2816:09
05.09.2024 16:02 Uhr
E... for Embodied Emissions, a Saint-Gobain Podcast

MALVERN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2024 / Saint-Gobain:

Constructing New Wor(l)ds, our new podcast series on sustainable construction

Modern human activities are partly responsible for rising temperatures, carbon emissions, and declining biodiversity.

The construction industry is building and renovating more and more sustainably to deal with the climate crisis and scarcity of natural resources. With these innovative solutions and new construction methods, we have a whole new vocabulary that this podcast is going to decipher for you!

On this episode, learn about embodied emissions; carbon embedded in the materials used in the construction of a building. Today, new buildings are increasingly more energy-efficient, which means that the estimated share of embodied carbon throughout the building's lifecycle are increasing.

Listen here: E...for Embodied Emissions, A Saint-Gobain Podcast

About Saint-Gobain

Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Its integrated solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction and the decarbonization of construction and industry are developed through a continuous innovation process and provide sustainability and performance. The Group's commitment is guided by its purpose, "MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME".

€47.9 billion in sales in 2023
160,000 employees, locations in 76 countries
Committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Saint-Gobain on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Saint-Gobain
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/saint-gobain
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Saint-Gobain



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
