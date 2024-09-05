Insurtech Mylo Appoints Kate Vieh as Senior Vice President, Head of Finance

The Carvana veteran will oversee Mylo's financial strategy to accelerate their growth as an insurtech industry leader

Insurtech innovator Mylo today announced that it has named Kate Vieh its first Senior Vice President, Head of Finance. Vieh will partner with the business to maximize profitable growth, positioning Mylo to continue scaling as a premier leader in the insurtech industry.

Kate Vieh

Vieh brings over a decade of experience in finance and strategic leadership. Most recently she spent 7 years at Carvana, an industry disruptor who sells and buys used vehicles online, where she directed the Financial Planning and Analysis team. Vieh helped guide the financial strategy of the pioneer digital retailer during its early rapid growth and maintain its financial performance as it matured into a Fortune 500 company. Prior to that she worked in investment banking, venture capital and capital markets. Vieh earned an MBA in Finance from Columbia Business School and a BA from Stanford University.

"We're thrilled to welcome Kate to help us grow and scale Mylo," said David Embry , Mylo CEO. "Her expertise is aligned with our vision of transforming the insurance industry and making life easier for people through leading-edge tech and a personalized customer experience."

Mylo is an award-winning insurtech leader backed by Group 1001, the global investment firm with a powerful commitment to technology-driven insurance transformation. As a digital broker, Mylo offers an insurance shopping platform that can be embedded in the customer experiences of a wide range of companies. Powered by its proprietary Mind of Mylo technology, Mylo delivers personalized coverage recommendations to small business owners and individuals - then matches them with ideal policies from leading carriers at the best value. Mylo has a successful channel partner strategy with 60+ partners across the United States and is also making its Amplifi SaaS platform available to independent insurance agencies.

"I'm excited to join Mylo because it's such a great concept," said Kate Vieh, Mylo Senior Vice President, Head of Finance. "I've had to make price and coverage comparisons for insurance myself, and it took forever. Insurance for individuals and small businesses can be confusing. Mylo is a really smart solution and has so much room to grow."

About Mylo

Mylo is amplifying insurance solutions to protect what matters. Through its patented Mind of Mylo recommendation engine, the insurtech leader connects individuals and business owners with top-rated insurance products from 100+ carriers, across business, auto, home, small group benefits, life and individual health. A growing ecosystem of 60+ channel partners and agencies embed Mylo's Amplifi? insurance intelligence platform. Mylo is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, and backed by Group 1001, the global investor with a powerful commitment to technology-driven insurance transformation. Mylo has been honored by Fintech Global's InsurTech100, Benzinga's Global Fintech Awards, Forbes' America's Best Startup Employers and more. For more information, go to www.ChooseMylo.com .

