Enhancv R&D: 1 in 3 Gen Z Employees Lie About Their Political Beliefs at Work, According to New Survey

New research reveals insights into discussing politics in the workplace, and the conflict it causes.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2024 / Enhancv surveyed 500 working age Americans to gauge opinions on and experiences with political conversations at work. Key findings:

1 in 3 Gen Z Employees Lie About Their Political Beliefs at Work

5% overall have been disciplined at work for expressing political opinions. But Gen Z are 10 times more likely to be disciplined than baby boomers.

1 in 5 overall feel threatened discussing politics at work. But Gen Z are almost twice as likely to feel threatened as baby boomers, 28% vs. 15% .

The most controversial topics to discuss overall are Presidential candidates , abortion , and LGBTQ rights. But for Hispanic workers , the top three are Presidential candidates , gun control , and racial equality .

6 in 10 believe discussing politics at work is unacceptable, but that proportion decreases to 4 in 10 male Republicans.

Overall 17% of respondents admitted to lying about their political beliefs to avoid disagreements. But, at 33%, Gen Z is almost twice as likely to lie.

Among Gen Zers who lied, the issues they're most likely to lie about are:

72% , voting intentions.

54%, Presidential candidates.

The least likely to lie about politics are female Republicans, 7%.

5% reported being disciplined for expressing their political views. However:

Men are more than twice as likely to have been disciplined than women, 8% vs. 3% .

Gen Z are 10 times more likely to have been disciplined than baby boomers 15% vs. 1.5% .

Female Democrats are least likely. None reported being disciplined.

23% have felt threatened in workplace political discussions. However:

Gen Z are almost twice as likely as baby boomers to feel threatened, 28% vs. 15%.

Respondents were also given a list of political issues and chose any that they thought were contentious to discuss. The top three answers overall were:

Presidential candidates, chosen by 60%.

Abortion, 52%.

LGBTQ rights, 45%.

However:

For Gen Z, the list is Racial equality 60% , Presidential candidates and abortion, both 52%.

For Hispanic workers the choices are Presidential candidates, 62%, gun control and racial equality both 45%.

58% believe political conversations at work are unacceptable. However:

Women are more likely than men to consider them unacceptable, 67% vs. 48% .

Male Republicans are least likely to consider them unacceptable, 44% and female Independents are most likely, 72%.

Finally, some advice on discussing politics at work:

Maintain a boundary between your private self and your professional persona. This allows you to observe the workplace culture before deciding how much of your beliefs to share. -Silvia Angeloro, Executive Coach

