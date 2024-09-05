Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Drastische Versorgungsengpässe – US-Uranproduktion ist die niedrigste in der Geschichte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
05.09.2024 16:02 Uhr
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Enhancv R&D: 1 in 3 Gen Z Employees Lie About Their Political Beliefs at Work, According to New Survey

New research reveals insights into discussing politics in the workplace, and the conflict it causes.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2024 / Enhancv surveyed 500 working age Americans to gauge opinions on and experiences with political conversations at work. Key findings:

1 in 3 Gen Z Employees Lie About Their Political Beliefs at Work

1 in 3 Gen Z Employees Lie About Their Political Beliefs at Work
An image of a woman and a man having a conversation in an office

  • 1 in 3 Gen Z employees lie about their political beliefs.

  • 5% overall have been disciplined at work for expressing political opinions. But Gen Z are 10 times more likely to be disciplined than baby boomers.

  • 1 in 5 overall feel threatened discussing politics at work. But Gen Z are almost twice as likely to feel threatened as baby boomers, 28% vs. 15%.

  • The most controversial topics to discuss overall are Presidential candidates, abortion, and LGBTQ rights. But for Hispanic workers, the top three are Presidential candidates, gun control, and racial equality.

  • 6 in 10 believe discussing politics at work is unacceptable, but that proportion decreases to 4 in 10 male Republicans.

Overall 17% of respondents admitted to lying about their political beliefs to avoid disagreements. But, at 33%, Gen Z is almost twice as likely to lie.

Among Gen Zers who lied, the issues they're most likely to lie about are:

  • 72%, voting intentions.

  • 54%, Presidential candidates.

The least likely to lie about politics are female Republicans, 7%.

5% reported being disciplined for expressing their political views. However:

  • Men are more than twice as likely to have been disciplined than women, 8% vs. 3%.

  • Gen Z are 10 times more likely to have been disciplined than baby boomers 15% vs. 1.5%.

  • Female Democrats are least likely. None reported being disciplined.

23% have felt threatened in workplace political discussions. However:

  • Gen Z are almost twice as likely as baby boomers to feel threatened, 28% vs. 15%.

Respondents were also given a list of political issues and chose any that they thought were contentious to discuss. The top three answers overall were:

  • Presidential candidates, chosen by 60%.

  • Abortion, 52%.

  • LGBTQ rights, 45%.

However:

  • For Gen Z, the list is Racial equality 60%, Presidential candidates and abortion, both 52%.

  • For Hispanic workers the choices are Presidential candidates, 62%, gun control and racial equality both 45%.

58% believe political conversations at work are unacceptable. However:

  • Women are more likely than men to consider them unacceptable, 67% vs. 48%.

  • Male Republicans are least likely to consider them unacceptable, 44% and female Independents are most likely, 72%.

Finally, some advice on discussing politics at work:

Maintain a boundary between your private self and your professional persona. This allows you to observe the workplace culture before deciding how much of your beliefs to share.

-Silvia Angeloro, Executive Coach

For more details and methodology, please see the full report. If sharing with your readers please link back to Enhancv if possible.

Contact Information

Jacques Buffett
Digital PR Manager
jacques@enhancv.com

Related Files

Enhancv Politics at Work - Graphs and Quotes (1)

SOURCE: Enhancv

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Vorsicht Crash! So sichere ich mein Aktienportfolio aktiv ab

Der schwarze Montag Anfang August, in Folge der temporären Liquidierung des sogenannten „Yen Carry-Trades“, vernichtete Milliarden an Anlegergeldern. Sogenannte Black Swan Events, also Ereignisse, die nichts und niemand vorhersagen kann, traten zuletzt im März 2020 beim Ausbruch der Corona-Pandemie auf.

Doch wie können Sie sich bei einem derartigen Ausverkauf und Verfall Ihres Depots schützen? Im folgenden kostenlosen Spezialreport wird aufgezeigt, wie man sein Depot mit diversen Strategien und den richtigen Instrumenten versichern kann.

Erweitern Sie Ihr Wissen und handeln Sie zukünftig wie die Profis, um vor dem nächsten schwarzen Schwan ihr Kapital in Sicherheit zu bringen.

Hier Report downloaden
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.