Donnerstag, 05.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Drastische Versorgungsengpässe – US-Uranproduktion ist die niedrigste in der Geschichte
ACCESSWIRE
05.09.2024
35 Leser
Teaza Energy, LLC: TeaZa Energy Secures Gold in 2024 CStore Decisions Hot New Products Contest

CLEARWATER, FL/ ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2024 / TeaZa® Energy is proud to announce that its Energy Pouches have been awarded the top spot in the Energy Pouches and Drinks category at the 2024 CStore Decisions Hot New Products Contest. This prestigious award recognizes TeaZa® Energy's dedication to delivering top-tier, innovative products that resonate with consumers. The recognition by a panel of retail experts is a testament to the brand's commitment to quality, taste, and consumer satisfaction. Winners were determined based on key factors for success at c-stores, including innovation, packaging and more.

TeaZa Energy Nutrient Pouches

TeaZa Energy Nutrient Pouches
Teazaenergy.com

TeaZa® Energy has consistently pushed the boundaries of what energy supplements can offer, providing a healthier, tobacco- and nicotine-free alternative that energizes and enhances focus. This award not only highlights the product's appeal in the competitive market but also solidifies TeaZa® Energy's position as a leader in the energy sector.

"We are honored to receive this award, which reflects our team's hard work and the loyalty of our customers," said Brent Agin, Founder & CEO at TeaZa® Energy. "This recognition motivates us to continue our push into retail stores with our innovative products that meet the evolving needs of our consumers."

The Hot New Products Contest, conducted by CStore Decisions, is an annual competition that showcases the most exciting and innovative products in the convenience store industry. Winners are selected based on their potential to drive sales, their appeal to consumers, and their overall market impact.

For more information about TeaZa® Energy and its award-winning products, please visit www.TeazaEnergy.com.

Check out TeaZa® Energy's robust following on TikTok and discover how our vast reach can drive in-store sales for your C-store.

Contact Information

Ben Ruta
Director of Sales & Marketing at TeaZa Energy
ben@teazaenergy.com
609-947-7888

John Suto
COO
jsuto@teazaenergy.com
813-390-3442

Caroline McKay
Retail Account Growth Manager
caroline@teazaenergy.com

SOURCE: TeaZa Energy, LLC

