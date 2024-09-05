CoinShares Digital Securities Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
5 September 2024
CoinShares Digital Securities Limited
Exchange Traded Products Programme for the issue of
CoinShares Digital Securities
LEI: 549300DR7967WVLR3P83
CoinShares Physical Staked Matic - Token Migration
Jersey - 5 September 2024 - On July 18, 2024, Polygon Labs announced that MATIC, the digital currency used by the Polygon Network, would be upgraded and replaced with POL as of September 4, 2024. The Issuer currently holds MATIC as the underlying for the CoinShares Physical Staked Matic Digital Security (the "Upgrade").
The Issuer hereby announces that the Upgrade shall constitute an Adjustment Event pursuant to the Conditions, and that as of September 4, 2024, the Issuer shall: (i) change the name of the relevant Digital Security to CoinShares Physical Staked Polygon; (ii) that definition of Polygon in the Conditions shall refer to Polygon (POL) instead of Polygon (MATIC) and (iii) that the Issuer shall hold POL as the underlying for the Digital Security.
Terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as where used in the base prospectus of the Issuer dated 16 April 2024.
For further information, please contact:
CoinShares Digital Securities Limited
2 Hill Street
St. Helier, Jersey,
JE24UA
Channel Islands
ir@coinshares.com
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CoinShares Digital Securities Limited
|2 Hill Street
|JE2 4UA St Helier
|Jersey Guernsey
|Phone:
|+44 1534513100
|E-mail:
|physical@coinshares.com
|Internet:
|https://coinshares.com/
|ISIN:
|GB00BNRRB013
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1982549
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1982549 05-Sep-2024 CET/CEST