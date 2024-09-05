CoinShares Digital Securities Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

CoinShares Digital Securities Limited: CSDS RNS MATIC to POL (5 September 2024)



05-Sep-2024 / 16:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





5 September 2024 CoinShares Digital Securities Limited Exchange Traded Products Programme for the issue of CoinShares Digital Securities LEI: 549300DR7967WVLR3P83 CoinShares Physical Staked Matic - Token Migration Jersey - 5 September 2024 - On July 18, 2024, Polygon Labs announced that MATIC, the digital currency used by the Polygon Network, would be upgraded and replaced with POL as of September 4, 2024. The Issuer currently holds MATIC as the underlying for the CoinShares Physical Staked Matic Digital Security (the "Upgrade"). The Issuer hereby announces that the Upgrade shall constitute an Adjustment Event pursuant to the Conditions, and that as of September 4, 2024, the Issuer shall: (i) change the name of the relevant Digital Security to CoinShares Physical Staked Polygon; (ii) that definition of Polygon in the Conditions shall refer to Polygon (POL) instead of Polygon (MATIC) and (iii) that the Issuer shall hold POL as the underlying for the Digital Security. ISIN Management Fee Old Name New Name GB00BNRRB013 Reduced to 0.0% p.a. CoinShares Physical Staked Matic CoinShares Physical Staked Polygon

Terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as where used in the base prospectus of the Issuer dated 16 April 2024. For further information, please contact: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited 2 Hill Street St. Helier, Jersey, JE24UA Channel Islands ir@coinshares.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com .

End of Inside Information