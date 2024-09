German PV project developer Fellensiek Projektmanagement GmbH & Co. KG has filed for insolvency due to claims from an unnamed investor. However, the company's 20 project entities remain unaffected, and buyers are being sought for their sale. From pv magazine Germany German PV project developer Fellensiek Projektmanagement GmbH & Co. KG (FPM Projektmanagement) has filed for bankruptcy due to liquidity problems. The Wilhelmshaven District Court in northern Germany has ordered provisional insolvency administration for Fellensiek, appointing Christian Kaufmann from Pluta Rechtsanwalts GmbH as the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...