Axius Water ("Axius"), a leading provider of nutrient management solutions for municipal and industrial wastewater treatment facilities, announced today that it has acquired MITA Water Technologies, a leading supplier of wastewater filtration systems based in Siziano, Italy. This acquisition follows the successful partnership forged in 2022 to leverage Axius' U.S.-based manufacturing facility in Columbia, Missouri to become the manufacturing facility for Made-in-America MITA pile cloth filters for North American customers. MITA Water Technologies was formerly part of MITA Group

According to Chris McIntire, Axius CEO, "We are thrilled to welcome MITA Water Technologies to Axius after a long standing and successful commercial partnership. Not only do these technologies broaden our mission to stop nutrient pollution, but the acquisition also broadens our reach from our North American headquarters and U.K. foothold further into Europe."

With over 50 years of industry expertise, MITA Water Technologies' products and industry experts are now part of the well-established Axius Water team. MITA Water Technologies has a wide range of robust, reliable and proven offerings appropriate for either small municipal or industrial treatment facilities, or for large urban plants, and broadens the Axius portfolio to include:

Pile cloth filters

Biorulli for biological wastewater treatment

for biological wastewater treatment Biocombi compact plants for small communities

Lamella pack systems for clarification and oil removal

Continuous sand filters for tertiary treatment

Dissolved air floatation systems for civil wastewater and process water

"We look forward to joining Axius and to the many opportunities that come with being part of this larger water-focused group that aligns closely with our area of expertise. With our solid partnership already in place, this transaction is a win-win and will allow us to continue to operate as business as usual," stated Tomasso Pittini, MITA Water Technologies General Manager.

As part of Axius, MITA Water Technologies will have access to an expanded suite of best-in-class water and wastewater solutions and be able to reach a greater number of communities of all sizes in North America and in Europe. MITA Water Technologies will have the resources associated with working side-by-side with Axius operating companies including ATAC Solutions, EDI (Environmental Dynamics International), EOSi (Environmental Operating Solutions), Napier-Reid, Nexom and Triplepoint

ATAC Solutions

A leading U.K. wastewater design and process equipment contractor specializing in capital, hire and turnkey applications. atacsolutions.com

EDI(Environmental Dynamics International, Inc.)

Global wastewater solutions provider with advanced aeration design, equipment, and aftermarket services since 1975. wastewater.com

EOSi (Environmental Operating Solutions, Inc.)

Experts in biological nutrient removal (BNR) solutions, premium non-hazardous carbon sources and advanced process control. microc.com

Napier-Reid

Engineered water and wastewater systems with 3,000+ installations in 40+ countries, since 1950. napier-reid.com

Nexom

Proven filtration, biological and lagoon-based wastewater solutions to reduce key nutrients. nexom.com

Triplepoint

Preserving small-town lagoon systems by engineering solutions that allow them to meet modern effluent standards. lagoons.com

About Axius Water

Axius Water was founded in 2019 by KKR's Global Impact Fund, in partnership with XPV Water Partners. Axius' differentiated products and services improve the effectiveness of the water and wastewater treatment process, thereby measurably improving the quality of treated water. The platform is expanding globally as it builds a diversified portfolio of operating companies that offer leading solutions that improve the overall wastewater management processes. For additional information about Axius Water, please visit axiuswater.com.

