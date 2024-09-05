Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Drastische Versorgungsengpässe – US-Uranproduktion ist die niedrigste in der Geschichte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 906849 | ISIN: FR0000133308 | Ticker-Symbol: FTE
Tradegate
05.09.24
17:03 Uhr
10,765 Euro
+0,135
+1,27 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ORANGE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORANGE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,76510,77017:13
10,76510,77017:13
PR Newswire
05.09.2024 16:06 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ZTE Corporation: ZTE and Orange Liberia team up to complete rural network deployment in Liberia

  • Orange Liberia and ZTE successfully deployed 128 communication sites across rural Liberia
  • The project significantly enhances coverage in rural Liberia, supporting economic and social development

MONROVIA, Liberia, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange Liberia, in collaboration with its strategic partner ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of integrated information and communication technology solutions, has announced the successful completion of a project to build new communication sites, called Rural EcoSites, across the country, significantly enhancing network coverage in rural areas.

The project, encompassing 128 communication sites, was completed in just three months. These sites employ low-power-consumption, wide-coverage wireless base station equipment supporting the 800MHz and 900MHz bands.

The network offers 2G voice services for users in remote areas and supports 4G data services. Each site integrates solar energy and smart lithium batteries, enhanced with PowerPilot AI energy-saving software, to achieve energy-efficient network construction. Additionally, transmission challenges are flexibly addressed through the adaptable use of microwave, satellite, and 4G relay technology.

This new infrastructure marks a significant improvement in communication services for Liberia's rural regions, providing high-quality network access to previously underserved areas. Over 580,000 subscribers in rural areas will benefit from enhanced digital, financial, and energy inclusion.

Jean Marius YAO, CEO of Orange Liberia, stated, "This project demonstrates our commitment to providing better communication services to the people of Liberia. We will continue to work with partners like ZTE to advance Liberia's telecommunications sector."

"The newly built communication sites will provide strong support for the economic and social development of Liberia's rural areas. Orange Liberia remains dedicated to offering convenient and high-quality communication services to its customers," added Jean Marius YAO.

Zhang Guanzhen, CEO, ZTE Orange MEA Account, expressed honor in their collaboration on this project. "This project marks the first implementation of our rural network solution with the Orange Group, representing a significant breakthrough in our collaboration," added Zhang Guanzhen. "Despite facing challenging conditions, including underdeveloped infrastructure and harsh climates, the delivery teams from both companies overcame numerous unforeseen obstacles to ensure the project's successful completion. This accomplishment stands as a key strategic milestone in the ongoing cooperation between Orange Group and ZTE Corporation."

The new rural network infrastructure promises to bolster Liberia's rural communities, facilitating enhanced economic and social integration. Orange Liberia and ZTE are committed to advancing the telecommunications landscape in Liberia further.

ABOUT ZTE:

ZTE helps to connect the world with continuous innovation for a better future. The company provides innovative technologies and integrated solutions, and its portfolio spans all series of wireless, wireline, devices and professional telecommunications services. Serving over a quarter of the global population, ZTE is dedicated to creating a digital and intelligent ecosystem, and enabling connectivity and trust everywhere. ZTE is listed on both the Hong Kong and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges. www.zte.com.cn/global

FOLLOW US:

Facebook www.facebook.com/ZTECorp
X www.x.com/ZTEPress
LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/zte
YouTube www.youtube.com/@ZTECorporation

MEDIA INQUIRIES:

ZTE Corporation
Communications
Email: ZTE.press.release@zte.com.cn

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zte-and-orange-liberia-team-up-to-complete-rural-network-deployment-in-liberia-302239549.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.