Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of company name: Quartiers Properties AB (publ) changes name to Boho Group AB (publ)

As from September 06, 2024, Quartiers Properties AB (publ) will change company name to Boho Group AB (publ). ISIN code will not change. Old company name: Quartiers Properties AB (publ) ---------------------------------------------------- New company name: Boho Group AB (publ) ---------------------------------------------------- Old Ticker: QUART ---------------------------------------------------- New Ticker: BOHO ---------------------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code: SE0009697204 ---------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com.