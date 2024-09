BNZ, a Barcelona-based independent power producer (IPP), has announced a 49 MW solar project in northern Portugal in partnership with GRS, a Madrid-based solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor. BNZ, a Spanish IPP, is teaming up with GRS, a solar EPC contractor under Gransolar Group, on a 49 MW solar plant in northern Portugal. The project, located near Vila Nova de Famalicão, will generate enough energy to power about 14,000 households. Construction is now underway, with GRS building the plant alongside local company Triple Watt. BNZ has also signed a protocol with the ...

