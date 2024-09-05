Indian PV manufacturer Alpex Solar says it plans to double its PV module capacity to 2. 4 GW by fiscal 2026 and is exploring gigawatt-scale solar cell manufacturing. India's Alpex Solar has announced plans to double its PV module capacity to 2. 4 GW by fiscal 2026. It will install the new capacity at its recently acquired land in Kosi Kotwan, Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. The board has also authorized the managing director to explore gigawatt-scale solar cell manufacturing, which will also be set up at the Kosi Kotwan plant. "[Solar cell manufacturing] may afford us multiple advantages, including cost, ...

