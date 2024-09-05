Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Drastische Versorgungsengpässe – US-Uranproduktion ist die niedrigste in der Geschichte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
05.09.2024 16:36 Uhr
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES SEPTEMBER EDITION OF HEALTHCARE DIGITAL

The September edition of Healthcare Digital includes exclusive interviews with leading experts and executives from Oklahoma Cancer Specialists & Research Institute. Plus insights from Merck, CVS and more

LONDON, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the UK's fastest-growing publishing company, has published the latest edition of Healthcare Digital. These publications are highly regarded within the digital healthcare sector for their in-depth reports and interviews with prominent figures in the healthcare industry.

Healthcare Digital

This month's edition includes an extensive lead feature with leading experts and executives from Oklahoma Cancer Specialists & Research Institute on transforming operations with GE Healthcare.

"The addition of the zero-footprint viewer is fantastic for sharing images with outside physicians and providers who mutually care for patients. We can share images without granting access to our system, which is significant for security" - Jennifer Freeman, Radiology Services Manager, OCSRI

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Merck, CVS, and more along with a dive into the Top 10 Most Technologically Advanced Hospitals.

You can visit Healthcare Digital for daily news and analysis of the ever-changing healthcare industry.

About BizClik

BizClik is one of the fastest-growing digital media companies in the UK, host to a growing portfolio of industry-leading global brands and communities.

BizClik's expanding portfolio includes Technology, AI, FinTech, InsurTech, Supply Chain, Procurement, Energy, Mining, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Mobile, Data Centre, Cyber, and Sustainability.

For more information, please visit https://www.bizclikmedia.com/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bizclik-media-launches-september-edition-of-healthcare-digital-302239591.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Buy the Dip: 5 Top Krypto-Aktien für den Bullrun

Nach einer monatelangen Seitwärtsbewegung setzt der Bitcoin einen erneuten Aufwärtsimpuls, der zu neuen Allzeithochs führen könnte.

Durch einen nachhaltigen Anstieg des Basiswertes profitieren sowohl Kryptobörsen als auch Mining- Unternehmen. Im aktuellen Report wird die Situation des Bitcoins analysiert. Zudem werden 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen besprochen, die im Vergleich zum Basiswert enormes Aufholpotential besitzen und den breiten Markt mittelfristig outperformen könnten.

Nutzen Sie Ihre Chance jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Favoriten Sie jetzt in Ihr Depot legen sollten.

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.