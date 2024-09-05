Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc.: NAGRAVISION and Blonder Tongue Partner to Secure Next-Generation Content Distribution for Hospitality Venues Across North America

Partnership provides bulk decryption solution to replace end-of-life PowerKey CableCARDS and ensure service continuity for major hospitality venues in the United States and Canada

CHESEAUX-SUR-LUASANNE, SWITZERLAND and PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2024 / NAGRA VISION , a Kudelski Group (KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and media and entertainment solutions, today announced a partnership with Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc., (OTCQB:BDRL) a leading designer and manufacturer of video transmission technology based in the USA. The partnership provides a highly secure solution for replacing existing PowerKey CableCARDS whose end-of-life has been declared.

The NAGRAVISION solution, integrated with Blonder Tongue hardware, uses software-based conditional access technology for cable and IPTV/OTT set-top boxes. Direct integration enables different security levels for providers of hospitality services. The implementation is DVB-CSA2 SimulCrypt descrambling in the Blonder Tongue NXG Video Gateway System with initial key provisioning accomplished over-the-air (OTA)based on the device identifier. Additional licenses are provided by the NAGRAVISION security platform.

"We wanted to partner with a market leader who could help us address the pressing need for an alternative to the PowerKey CableCARD ahead of its end of life." said Bob Palle, President and CEO at Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. "Ensuring continuity of service for the millions of consumers who are affected by this deadline while safeguarding valuable content investments for service providers distributing content to hospitality venues was a key objective of this partnership and NAGRAVISION was the natural choice."

"As our industry continues to transform, NAGRAVISION is pleased to collaborate with Blonder Tongue to ensure that our customers can maintain service continuity and minimize any disruption to hospitality venues" said Tom Wirth, Senior Vice President, Market Development at NAGRAVISION. "Our long-standing expertise in the industry for securing valuable content investments, ensures our solutions remain the natural choice for major content distributors, and we're excited to be working with a number of large customers as they adopt this new solution."

Part of the NAGRAVISION broadcast solution offering, the two-way conditional access solution distributed through this partnership, is used by content distributors the world over and forms a core part of the NAGRAVISON solution range that has secured the pay-TV and hospitality sectors for over 30 years.

To learn more about NAGRAVISION broadcast security solutions, visit our website or get in touch for a conversation with one of our locally based solution experts.

About NAGRAVISION

NAGRAVISION, the media and entertainment technology division of the Kudelski Group (KUD.S), enables content creators, providers, and operators worldwide to launch, monetize, and scale services at speed, offering their subscribers compelling, personalized user experiences. Its portfolio of award-winning products and services spans traditional video security, cybersecurity, cloud-based video and streaming solutions, turn-key D2C solutions for the sports industry, and rich personalization services that drive subscriber loyalty. For more information visit www.nagra.vision

About Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. is the oldest designer and manufacturer of telecommunications and cable television video transmission technology in the USA. The majority of our products continue to be designed and built in our state-of-the-art New Jersey facility, which has been the Company's home for more than 50 years. Blonder Tongue Labs offers U.S.-based engineering and manufacturing excellence with an industry reputation for delivering ultra-high reliability products. As a leader in cable television system design, the Company provides service operators and systems integrators with comprehensive solutions for the management and distribution of digital video, IPTV and high-speed data services, as well as RF broadband distribution over fiber, IP, and Coax networks for homes and businesses. Additional information on the Company and its products can be found at www.blondertongue.com

