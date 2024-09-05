Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.09.2024
Drastische Versorgungsengpässe – US-Uranproduktion ist die niedrigste in der Geschichte
ACCESSWIRE
05.09.2024 16:38 Uhr
158 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Franklin Templeton Receives Top Score in 2024 Disability Equality Index

Recognized as a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion"

SAN MATEO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2024 / Franklin Templeton is pleased to announce its receipt of a top score of 100 in the 2024 Disability Equality Index® (DEI), which serves as a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions they can take to foster disability inclusion. This marks the sixth consecutive year that Franklin Templeton has received the "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion" distinction.

Regina Curry, Chief Diversity Officer, Franklin Templeton, said, "We are so honored to receive this recognition of our DEI efforts to promote disability inclusion in the workplace. Our commitment to inclusion extends beyond the walls of Franklin Templeton, as we collaborate with peers, clients and organizations to provide equitable access to opportunities."

Launched as a joint initiative of Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the Disability Equality Index is the leading independent, third-party resource for the annual benchmarking of corporate disability inclusion policies and programs.

"On the 10th anniversary of the Disability Equality Index, we're extremely proud of the 542 national and international companies that are taking a proactive role in leading progress towards disability inclusion, setting a benchmark for others to follow. Their dedication to fostering inclusive workplaces not only attracts top talent but also drives innovation and creates sustainable performance in today's global market. Together, we are creating a future where everyone can contribute and thrive," said Jill Houghton, President and CEO of Disability:IN.

The 2024 Disability Equality Index measured efforts across five scored categories: Culture & Leadership; Enterprise-Wide Access; Employment Practices (Benefits; Recruitment; Employment, Education, Retention & Advancement; Accommodations); Community Engagement; Supplier Diversity; and Responsible Procurement (Non-Weighted). Participating companies receive a score, on a scale of zero to 100, with those scoring 80 or higher earning the distinction of "Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion" for the benchmark year.

Read more about Franklin Templeton's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion at https://www.franklintempleton.com/about-us/diversity-and-inclusion.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,500 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.6 trillion in assets under management as of July 31, 2024. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

# # #

Copyright © 2024. Franklin Templeton. All rights reserved.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Franklin Templeton on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Franklin Templeton
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/franklin-templeton
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Franklin Templeton



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
