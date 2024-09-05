Henkel: Fueling Education for the Next Generation

Meet Henkel's 2024 Scholarship Recipients!

The Henkel Scholarship Program was established to assist the children of employees in North America who plan to continue their education in college or vocational school programs.

Henkel believes education is the key to unlocking opportunity and supporting those efforts is part of delivering on our purpose of being pioneers at heart for the good of generations. For 43 years, the Henkel Scholarship Program has helped children of Henkel employees pursue their education and career aspirations - awarding nearly $3 million in scholarships to nearly 900 students to date. The program is administered through Scholarship America®, the nation's largest designer and manager of scholarship, tuition assistance and other education support programs for corporations, foundations, associations, and individuals.

The 17 students receiving the scholarships this year have excelled in their educational endeavors and shown themselves to be leaders at school and in the community.

Congratulations to this year's recipients! View their pictures and college pursuits above.

