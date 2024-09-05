Frocket Gathers Back-to-School Shirt Sizing - No Advanced Degree Required

Finally, an easier way to gather apparel sizes for all

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2024 / Who needs which size? Are you the one (thanklessly) tasked with gathering all of the sizes for your kid's class, soccer team or club? Do you email everyone on the list? Are you then forced to badger everyone again - even those who have answered your initial request - to get those recalcitrant answers that you need to complete the task? How do you transfer all of those sizes to a manageable and organized spreadsheet, being careful not to miss one of the emailed answers or correctly entering the sizes into your spreadsheet? Your kid's social standing may depend on your efforts to gather all of this data correctly. Frocket is the easy way to take this thankless task off your hands, for as little as $0.10 per name.

Frocket is the brainstorm of Robert Weinberg, former owner of Purple Giraffe, a large screen printing operation in Dallas, Texas. Weinberg saw that his clients were dealing with what appeared to be a universal sense of exasperation in trying to make sure that everyone gets the size they need. His biggest pet peeve was that if a few people didn't answer the email request for sizes, everyone got emailed again, causing a flurry of additional emails (Did you get my original email?) and further confusion. There were also those who simply guessed at the size runs, but he saw that guessing led to two predictable outcomes: 1) further requests for just a couple of additional shirts, a very costly proposition, or 2) lots of shirts in sizes people didn't need, leading to textile waste in landfills.

Frocket is a fast and easy way to collect youth, adult (men's and women's sizes) and even extended and tall sizes. Frocket literally takes two minutes to set up and solved Weinberg's biggest pet peeve - only those who fail to answer the initial email request get emailed again, with gentle emailed reminders, up until the cutoff date that is set by the organizer.

We have worked hard to bring you an innovative ordering system, Frocket, that can relieve you of this headache while increasing efficiency and accuracy. Not only can it decrease costs by not having to order extras "just to make sure", but it saves you valuable time. By leveraging advanced sizing and ordering metrics and real-time inventory management, our solution helps you order exactly what you need when you need it.

This accuracy helps provide each person with the exact size that they requested. Frocket also includes a "check-in" tool, at no additional cost.

