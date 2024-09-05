The AI-Powered Platform Enhances User Productivity, Personalization, and Privacy on select Lenovo ThinkPad Laptops with Support for iOS and Android

Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors, currently deployed in over 500 million devices, is announcing the launch of its latest collaboration with Lenovo: the Smart Share feature. The innovation enables users to seamlessly share pictures from their smartphone to their Lenovo laptop with a simple tap. Lenovo Smart Share will initially ship on Lenovo's new ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 Aura Edition commercial laptop.

Elliptic Labs and Lenovo Announce Smart Share on Lenovo's newest Aura Edition laptops. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"We're excited to launch our AI Virtual Tap Sensor in collaboration with Lenovo, the world's largest PC company, to deliver truly seamless device-to-device interoperability. This collaboration underscores the capability of our AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform to enhance user productivity, personalization, and privacy across all devices, operating systems, and applications," said Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs.

Elliptic Labs' AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform is at the heart of Lenovo's Smart Share feature, driving easy device-to-device image sharing from both Android and iOS smartphone operating systems. This marks a significant step forward in delivering true seamless and technology agnostic cross-platform sharing.

The software-only AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform leverages Elliptic Labs' technological leadership in AI/machine learning, ultrasound, and sensor fusion, with full-stack expertise in technology development. As the latest addition of transformative capabilities of this platform, the AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform delivers device interoperability enabling laptops, smartphones, accessories, and other devices to seamlessly find, identify, and automatically connect with each other all with just a simple tap.

This functionality empowers Elliptic Labs' OEM customers to innovate new user experiences based on interoperability between devices and peripherals, making these experiences more productive, simpler and safer to use. Consequently, OEMs are better equipped to gain customer loyalty, create and increase brand value, add stickiness to their ecosystems, and drive innovation.

"Lenovo and Elliptic Labs have been collaborating since 2019, when we introduced the first-ever software-only AI Virtual Human Presence Sensor solution to the market with the ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 laptop. We are now thrilled to introduce the game-changing Lenovo Smart Share feature, the latest collaboration with Elliptic Labs," said Tom Butler, Executive Director of Global Commercial Product and Portfolio Management, Intelligent Devices Group at Lenovo. "Elliptic Labs' AI Virtual Tap Sensor helps bring Lenovo Smart Share to life, simplifying the transfer of pictures from your phone to your laptop with a simple tap of your phone against your device. Because Smart Share offers full support for both Android and iOS operating systems, Lenovo is reshaping device-to-device interoperability by redefining seamless user experiences across ecosystems and devices."

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway's Oslo University, the company's patented software uses AI, ultrasound, and sensor fusion to deliver intuitive 3D gesture, proximity-, presence-, breathing- and heartbeat-detection experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, human-friendly, and already deployed in hundreds of millions of devices around the world. Elliptic Labs is the only software company that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound, and sensor fusion deployed at scale. The company joined the Oslo Børs main listing in March 2022.

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Its technology and IP are developed in Norway and are solely owned by the company.

