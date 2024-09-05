Lenovo also announced that it has extended its partnership with Formula 1®

Lenovo, a global leader in technology innovation, announced its latest advancements at Lenovo Innovation World 2024, unveiling a series of AI PC devices, including ThinkPad, ThinkBook, Yoga, and IdeaPad laptops, designed to transform both enterprise and consumer user experiences.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240905372293/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

AI PC Era

AI PCs are set to revolutionize computing as their relevance grows, with 60% of PCs shipped by 2027 anticipated to be AI-capable. Lenovo's AI PCs are at the forefront of this transformation, leveraging natural interactions, personalized large language models, and advanced computing architectures. These innovations make computing more personal by tailoring experiences to individual users, more productive by enhancing workflow efficiency, and more protected by integrating robust security features into AI-driven systems.

"At Lenovo, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and bringing AI-powered technology to everyone. Our latest AI PCs, including the groundbreaking Aura Edition series, represent a significant leap forward in delivering highly personalized, productive, and protected computing experiences," said Luca Rossi, President of Lenovo Intelligent Devices Group. "Through close collaboration with industry leaders, we are redefining what's possible with AI, ensuring that our customers can harness the full potential of these transformative technologies to drive productivity, creativity, and growth in the AI era."

Powering Business Users in the AI Era

In the commercial segment for business users, Lenovo introduced the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 Aura Edition, a cutting-edge business laptop co-developed with Intel. This device features Intel® Core Ultra technology, offering unparalleled AI capabilities and a user-centric design. The Lenovo Aura Edition series include innovative features such as Smart Modes, which intuitively adapt performance and AI capabilities to user activities, and Smart Share, enabling seamless AI-driven image sharing between devices. Smart Care provides 24/7 real-time support, ensuring users receive the assistance they need. With its advanced AI capabilities, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 Aura Edition redefines productivity, security, and user interaction in a lightweight, premium build.

Alongside it, Lenovo presented the ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 AMD and the ThinkBook 16 Gen 7+ powered by AMD Ryzen AI processors, showcasing exceptional multitasking, creative expression, and energy efficiency. Additionally, Lenovo revealed the ThinkBook 16 Gen 7, equipped with the Snapdragon® X Plus 8-core processor, bringing robust AI performance to small and medium-sized businesses.

Lenovo also announced AI PC Fast Start, a solution designed to help organizations swiftly transition to AI-ready devices, maximizing ROI through AI-powered advisory and simplified deployment. Backed by Lenovo's award-winning support, these services accelerate AI adoption and ensure seamless implementation.

Lenovo showcased the Lenovo Auto Twist AI PC, a proof-of-concept that redefines user interaction with intelligent automation and AI. This device features an industry-first auto-twist design, integrating AI-powered flexibility, smart interaction, and enhanced security to create a seamless and ergonomic computing experience.

Empowering Consumers with AI Technology

For consumers, Lenovo introduced several distinct laptops. The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition (15", 9), developed in collaboration with Intel, represents the pinnacle of premium design and innovative technology. This laptop includes the Lenovo Aura Edition range of features tailored to enhance user experience, including Smart Modes, Smart Share and Smart Care. Powered by Intel's Core Ultra processor with high-performance integrated graphics, and an optional 2.8K OLED touchscreen delivering stunning visuals, the laptop is designed for demanding tasks.

The Lenovo Yoga Pro 7 (14", 9), powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 9 processor with 50 TOPS neural processing unit (NPU) performance, is tailored for content creators and professionals who demand powerful multitasking and creative capabilities. It comes equipped with Lenovo X Power features to improve performance and efficiency. The Yoga Pro 7 also features a 14.5" PureSight Pro OLED display with stunning color accuracy and sharpness, providing an immersive visual experience for design and media work.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5x (14", 9) and IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1 (14", 9) further expand Lenovo's AI offerings for mainstream users, blending sleek design with powerful performance. These devices, powered by Snapdragon X Plus 8-core processors, offer enhanced AI-driven productivity and versatile form factors, making them suitable for a wide range of user needs.

Lenovo further expands its IdeaPad laptop portfolio with the IdeaPad Slim 5 15" and 13" models, both of which are powered by AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Processors. These laptops offer robust performance for multitasking and demanding applications, and feature high quality displays for creative work and media consumption. Both models boast sleek, ultra-thin, and light designs, making them ideal for professionals and students alike.

Lenovo also showcases the Lenovo Creator Zone, an AI-powered software suite with Stable Diffusion 3 model, that enables creators to use natural language and reference images to generate and edit visual content, streamlining the creative process. The suite is initially available on the Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i, with support for additional Lenovo Yoga devices to follow.

Global Retail Design Language

Lenovo's product showcase illustrated its innovative new Global Retail Design Language, a strategic initiative designed to transform the customer experience across all physical retail formats. This new design language, shown through the tables in the showcase area at Lenovo Innovation World, accentuates a cohesive and immersive brand presence, ensuring uniformity and consistency in Lenovo's global retail operations.

Built on five core principles designed to echo Lenovo's recognizable visual identity through a premium feel using natural and more sustainable materials that exhibit warm minimalism and emphasizes Lenovo's ecosystem of innovative products. By transforming the customer journey with engaging environments, interactive touchpoints, and personalized service, Lenovo aims to create an inspiring and memorable experience for every customer who engage with Lenovo in retail locations.

Lenovo Becomes Global Partner of Formula 1

Lenovo is set to become Global Partner of Formula 1 starting in 2025, while Motorola will serve as Global Smartphone Partner. This multi-year renewal will see Lenovo continue to provide cutting-edge technology, including High-Performance Computing solutions, servers, and edge devices, to support F1's operations both at the track and remotely. Lenovo will also be the title sponsor of two races per season and increase its trackside branding alongside Motorola. The partnership highlights Lenovo's commitment to innovation and sustainability, with initiatives like Lenovo's Asset Recovery Service contributing to F1's sustainability goals. Together, Lenovo and F1 will explore next-generation technologies such as AI PCs, AI-enabled Motorola smartphones and AR/VR solutions, further enhancing the sport's global reach and fan engagement.

Lenovo Innovation World 2024

For more information, visit Lenovo's Innovation World homepage or reference the announcements below:

Lenovo Unveils Groundbreaking AI PC Innovations at Lenovo Innovation World 2024 to Power Business Users in the AI Era

Lenovo Unveils New Yoga and IdeaPad Devices at Innovation World 2024: Empowering Consumers with AI Technology

Lenovo Becomes Global Partner of Formula 1® in renewed deal

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$57 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #248 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's largest PC company with a full-stack portfolio of AI-enabled, AI-ready, and AI-optimized devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets), infrastructure (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), software, solutions, and services. Lenovo's continued investment in world-changing innovation is building a more equitable, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com, and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240905372293/en/

Contacts:

Adrian Horne, adrianhorne@lenovo.com