Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Drastische Versorgungsengpässe – US-Uranproduktion ist die niedrigste in der Geschichte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
05.09.2024 17:14 Uhr
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

One Door Earns SOC2 Type I Certification, Reinforces Commitment to Data Security and Privacy

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2024 / One Door, the leading provider of cloud-based visual merchandising software, announced today that it earned its System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type I certification in August 2024. This independent certification reinforces One Door's mission to adhere to global privacy policies and properly handle sensitive information.

"We are proud to achieve SOC 2 Type I certification, which validates our ongoing commitment to protect customer data through rigorous cybersecurity measures," said Jeff Rudolph, Senior Director of Cloud Operations at One Door. These cybersecurity measures include firewalls, intrusion detection, multifactor authentication, performance monitoring, disaster recovery, incident handling, encryption and access controls, quality assurance, process monitoring, and adherence to principles.

The SOC 2 auditing standard was created by the American Institute of Public Accountants to evaluate and monitor an organization's financial and operational controls. SOC 2 Type I evaluates the design and implementation of controls to ensure they meet the Trust Service Criteria standards. This thorough audit confirms that One Door's information security practices, protocols, and operations comply with SOC 2 Trust Service Criteria for privacy, security, availability, confidentiality, and processing integrity.

"This milestone reassures our customers that their data is stored and processed in the safest manner and that we continue to prioritize security and compliance and meet industry standards," Rudolph added.

This certification lays the foundation for the SOC 2 Type II certification, which One Door plans to achieve in 2025, and highlights One Door's dedication to data security and its commitment to delivering a secure, dependable visual merchandising platform for large retailers.

About One Door, Inc.

One Door is the leading provider of cloud-based visual merchandising software for large retailers. The software helps space planners, visual merchandisers, and store operations teams plan, execute, and analyze in-store experiences to improve sales, increase team efficiency, improve compliance, and more.

Contact Information:

Catherine Weldon
Sr. Director of Marketing
cweldon@onedoor.com
2039153736

SOURCE: One Door

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.