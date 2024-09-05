One Door Earns SOC2 Type I Certification, Reinforces Commitment to Data Security and Privacy

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2024 / One Door, the leading provider of cloud-based visual merchandising software, announced today that it earned its System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type I certification in August 2024. This independent certification reinforces One Door's mission to adhere to global privacy policies and properly handle sensitive information.

"We are proud to achieve SOC 2 Type I certification, which validates our ongoing commitment to protect customer data through rigorous cybersecurity measures," said Jeff Rudolph, Senior Director of Cloud Operations at One Door. These cybersecurity measures include firewalls, intrusion detection, multifactor authentication, performance monitoring, disaster recovery, incident handling, encryption and access controls, quality assurance, process monitoring, and adherence to principles.

The SOC 2 auditing standard was created by the American Institute of Public Accountants to evaluate and monitor an organization's financial and operational controls. SOC 2 Type I evaluates the design and implementation of controls to ensure they meet the Trust Service Criteria standards. This thorough audit confirms that One Door's information security practices, protocols, and operations comply with SOC 2 Trust Service Criteria for privacy, security, availability, confidentiality, and processing integrity.

"This milestone reassures our customers that their data is stored and processed in the safest manner and that we continue to prioritize security and compliance and meet industry standards," Rudolph added.

This certification lays the foundation for the SOC 2 Type II certification, which One Door plans to achieve in 2025, and highlights One Door's dedication to data security and its commitment to delivering a secure, dependable visual merchandising platform for large retailers.

One Door is the leading provider of cloud-based visual merchandising software for large retailers. The software helps space planners, visual merchandisers, and store operations teams plan, execute, and analyze in-store experiences to improve sales, increase team efficiency, improve compliance, and more.

