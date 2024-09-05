Elavant LLC: Elavant Announces Partnership Between Tutor.Media and Anker Bioss to Launch New Learning Platform

Tutor.Media and Anker Bioss partner to launch a new Learning Management System, enhancing certification and development programs for consultants and clients, fostering global learning and capability building.

THE WOODLANDS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2024 / Elavant, dedicated to building companies that shape the future of talent and organizations, is proud to announce a strategic collaboration between Tutor.Media, an Elavant portfolio company, and Anker Bioss, a global leader in unlocking human potential through transformation and capability building. Tutor.Media provides the expertise to establish learning management platforms and create engaging learning content. Together, they have launched an advanced Learning Management System (LMS) to enhance the certification and development programs for Anker Bioss consultants and their clients.





Launching the Anker Bioss Learning Platform





Tutor.Media has implemented the core LMS infrastructure to support interactive and dynamic learning experiences while producing high-quality training videos to support Anker Bioss' globally recognized certification programs. These programs enable consultants and clients to develop talent, navigate complex transformations, align capabilities, and bridge leadership and organizational effectiveness gaps.

"We are thrilled to partner with Anker Bioss on this project," said Eugenio Elizondo from Tutor.Media. "As a company committed to unleashing talent through learning, we believe this collaboration will expand our shared mission and provide a robust and scalable learning platform for individuals and organizations striving to achieve their full potential."

Anker Bioss's core philosophy revolves around its framework for helping organizations and individuals achieve their goals through transformation and capability enhancement. "We empower individuals and organizations to reach their full potential by enhancing their capabilities and driving their transformations. Our teams have a deep understanding of how individual and organizational capabilities intersect. This partnership strengthens our ability to prepare our consultants and deliver impactful learning experiences to clients worldwide," said Jose Ruiz, Chairman and Managing Partner at Anker Bioss.

The new LMS, a result of this collaboration, provides a comprehensive ecosystem to foster continuous learning, strategic capability development, and leadership transformation. It is supported by cutting-edge media production from Tutor.Media, offering engaging, real-world scenarios and expert-led instructional content. This collaboration ensures that Anker Bioss consultants and clients can access the most advanced tools and resources to navigate the complexities of today's organizational environments, enhancing their learning experience and accelerating their transformation journey.

