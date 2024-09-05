Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.09.2024
Drastische Versorgungsengpässe – US-Uranproduktion ist die niedrigste in der Geschichte
WKN: 164682 | ISIN: GB0032273343 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BARINGS EMERGING EMEA OPPORTUNITIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BARINGS EMERGING EMEA OPPORTUNITIES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
05.09.2024 17:18 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Portfolio Update

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 05

BARINGS EMERGING EMEA OPPORTUNITIES PLC (the "Company")

PORTFOLIO UPDATE

The Company announces that at close of business 31 August 2024 its ten largest investments were as follows:

% of Net Assets

Al Rajhi Bank

6.59%

Naspers

5.11%

Firstrand

4.90%

Capitec

3.99%

The Saudi National Bank

3.19%

Saudi Basic Industries

3.15%

Qatar National Bank

3.14%

Saudi Telecom

3.01%

National Bank of Kuwait

2.89%

Etihad Etisalat

2.43%

The geographic breakdown at close of business 31 August 2024 was as follows:

Saudi Arabia

27.67%

South Africa

24.65%

United Arab Emirates

11.01%

Poland

8.99%

Greece

5.15%

Hungary

4.16%

Turkey

3.86%

Qatar

3.71%

Kuwait

3.32%

Czechia

1.39%

Kazakhstan

1.26%

Russia

0.00%

Cash and other net assets

4.83%

TOTAL

100.00%

For any enquiries please contact:

Quill PR

+44 (0)20 7466 5050

Nick Croysdill, Andreea Caraveteanu

About Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

"Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa."

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the "Company") is a UK based investment trust that was launched on 18 December 2002 and is managed by Baring Fund Managers Limited.

In November 2020, the Company broadened its investment policy to focus on growth and income from quality companies in the Emerging Europe, Middle East and Africa ("EMEA") region. It also changed its name from Baring Emerging Europe PLC to Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC at the same time.

For more information, and to sign up for regular updates, please visit the Company's website: www.bemoplc.com

Legal Entity Identifier ("LEI"):213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69


© 2024 PR Newswire
