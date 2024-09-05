Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.09.2024
Drastische Versorgungsengpässe – US-Uranproduktion ist die niedrigste in der Geschichte
PR Newswire
05.09.2024 17:18 Uhr
MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 05

For immediate release

05 September 2024

MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

MARKET PURCHASE OF COMPANY'S OWN SHARES

Notification is given, pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 20 September 2023 to make market purchases of the Company's own shares up to an aggregate maximum of 3,529,814 that 1,188,066 Ordinary shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company were purchased today for cancellation by the Company at a price of 358.22 pence per share.

Following this transaction, the Company hereby notifies the market that the total number of Ordinary shares that the Company has in issue, less the total number of Ordinary shares bought back for cancellation by the Company following such purchase, and therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 21,214,731. The Company does not currently hold any Ordinary shares in treasury.

The figure of 21,214,731 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For and on behalf of

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

For further information, please contact:

Kerstin Rucht

Frostrow Capital LLP

Tel: 020 3709 8732


