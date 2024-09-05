PATRIOT SOFTWARE LLC: Patriot Software Meets Gold Standard with Security

Patriot Software announces it has achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance, demonstrating an ironclad commitment to data security and customer trust.

In a world where data breaches are the new normal, Patriot Software, an industry disruptor in the accounting and payroll software market, proudly elevates data security with advanced protections. The company has achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance, a testament to its unwavering commitment to safeguarding customers' most valuable asset: their data.

Cybercriminals have created a warzone. Statistics show the average amount of money lost by businesses as a result of cybercrime in 2023 was $1.3 million. Businesses need a fortress for their data, not a flimsy fence. Patriot Software is ensuring top security compliance to create that fortress.

"Every part of our operations has been rigorously examined and fortified to ensure sensitive information is handled with care," said Kyle Dreger, CEO of Patriot. "We want our customers to rest easy about their data, so they can stay focused on growing their business."

Patriot's SOC 2 Type II certification is more than just a badge; it's a battle-hardened declaration that Patriot Software protects sensitive data with industry gold standards.

About Patriot Software

Patriot Software is disrupting the accounting and payroll industries with its low prices, highest customer reviews, and award-winning software. Patriot offers cloud-based accounting, payroll, HR, and time & attendance solutions that help American businesses with up to 500 employees simplify their administrative tasks. Patriot's USA-based customer support team provides a personal touch that most software companies lack today. The company has been serving tens of thousands of businesses nationwide since 2002.

