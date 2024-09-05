Vensure Employer Solutions: Execupay Acquires Professional Payroll

Vensure Employer Solutions (Vensure), a leading provider of HR/HCM technology, managed services, and global business process outsourcing, today announced the Execupay acquisition of Professional Payroll.

Founded in 2003 and located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Professional Payroll provides payroll and HR services to more than 150 clients in all 50 states with a special focus on the hospitality industry and medical practices. Professional Payroll's array of services and technology offerings will expand Execupay and Vensure's industry-leading HR software portfolio.

"We are pleased to bring Professional Payroll into the Execupay and Vensure relationship," said Alex Campos, CEO of Vensure Employer Solutions. "Their book of business aligns with our mission to empower small and mid-sized businesses to grow with increased efficiencies. Their clients will enjoy the same levels of personal attention with much greater resources behind them."

"Bringing Professional Payroll into our family of companies is a positive step forward," said Gerald Stowers, President of Execupay. "The resources available through Execupay and Vensure provide scope and depth of service that will deliver for these clients and help them continue to succeed."

Vensure Employer Solutions recently acquired Execupay, a leading provider of payroll and HR services for small and mid-sized businesses dedicated to delivering technology solutions and helping businesses streamline HR processes. Execupay's expertise also includes meeting the needs of payroll service companies. By integrating Execupay's solutions, Vensure's ability to serve as a single source solution for all HR needs has become even more extensive in the areas of payroll processing, tax administration, benefits administration, talent acquisition and onboarding, performance management and workforce development.

About Vensure Employer Solutions

Vensure Employer Solutions is the largest privately held organization in the HR technology and service sector, providing a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, including HR/HCM technology, managed services, and global business process outsourcing (BPO). The company and its service providers collectively serve over 141,000 businesses and process over $159B in annual payroll. As a "One Employer Solution" headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Vensure helps thousands of businesses streamline and grow their operations with custom strategies that benefit both employers and employees. Find out more by visiting vensure.com.

Media Contact

Sonya Trezevant

Chief Marketing Officer

sonya.trezevant@vensure.com

SOURCE: Vensure Employer Solutions

View the original press release on accesswire.com