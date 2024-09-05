Xtra Energy Corp.: Xtra Energy Corporation Announces the Engagement of Astra Audit and Advisory LLC, a PCAOB Registered Independent Auditor, as Part of its Preparation to Become a Fully SEC-Reporting Corporation

Xtra Energy Corporation (OTC Pink:XTPT), a mineral exploration company focused on the development of the American Antimony Project, announced that it has engaged Astra Audit and Advisory LLC, a PCAOB-registered firm, to audit the corporation's financial statements for the last two fiscal years ending December 31, 2022, and December 31, 2023. Astra Audit and Advisory LLC, as part of the engagement, will also conduct an ongoing review of the subsequent and future interim periods.

The Sarbanes-Oxley Act requires public accounting firms to register with the PCAOB in order to prepare or issue an audit report for a US public company. The PCAOB regulates the audits of companies with securities listed in the United States of America. In 2003, the PCAOB finalized a set of rules requiring firms that audit US listed companies to register with it. The PCAOB oversees public company audits. PCAOB auditors must inspect public companies to ensure compliance with auditing standards and rules. According to PCAOB rules, registered public accounting firms and their associates must comply with all applicable auditing and related professional practice standards. Auditing firms registered with the PCAOB are subject to annual inspections.

Xtra Energy's Chairman and CEO, Mac J. Shahsavar, P.Eng., stated, "To complement our tremendous growth over the past year, it is time for Xtra Energy to begin its journey towards a senior exchange. Employing a PCAOB-registered independent audit firm is another step that enables XTPT to initiate its transition from OTC markets to becoming a fully reporting corporation. It will provide XTPT shareholders and future investors with greater certainty, transparency, and confidence, as well as help the company achieve its long-term objectives while increasing shareholder values."

About Xtra Energy Corporation

Xtra Energy Corp. is an antimony exploration company focused on developing its flagship project "American Antimony", approximately 31 miles northeast of Eastgate, Nevada. Xtra Energy Corp. holds a 100% ownership in 214 lode claims or 4,421 acre antimony project including the historically documented Antimony King Mine and covering all other documented antimony producers of the Bernice Mining District. The Company is seeking to develop this expanding portfolio of potential antimony-rich assets to become a major supplier of antimony-based products.

