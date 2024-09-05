Julius Baer Group Ltd.
/ Key word(s): Bond/Miscellaneous
Zurich, 5 September 2024 - Today, Julius Baer Group Ltd. has successfully placed EUR 500 million 5-year senior unsecured notes through ELM B.V., a repackaging issuance entity incorporated in the Netherlands. This EUR senior unsecured issuance allows Julius Baer to further diversify its funding strategy in international debt markets. The transaction was targeted at European institutional investors and the proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.
Julius Baer Group Ltd. will issue loan notes to, and which are held by, ELM B.V. (or a nominee acting on its behalf), which in turn will issue its own notes to investors secured by the Julius Baer Group Ltd. loan notes. The securities carry a fixed-rate, annually payable coupon set at 3.875% per annum and have been issued in denominations of EUR 100,000. An application for admission to trading of the notes issued by ELM B.V. on Euronext Dublin will be made.
Contacts
Media Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 8888
Investor Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 5256
This announcement is not and shall not be interpreted or construed as a solicitation to purchase any securities of/in Julius Baer Group.
About Julius Baer
Julius Baer is the leading Swiss wealth management group and a premium brand in this global sector, with a focus on servicing and advising sophisticated private clients. In all we do, we are inspired by our purpose: creating value beyond wealth. At the end of June 2024, assets under management amounted to CHF 474 billion. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd., the renowned Swiss private bank with origins dating back to 1890, is the principal operating company of Julius Baer Group Ltd., whose shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: BAER) and are included in the Swiss Leader Index (SLI), comprising the 30 largest and most liquid Swiss stocks.
Julius Baer is present in around 25 countries and 60 locations. Headquartered in Zurich, we have offices in key locations including Bangkok, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Mexico City, Milan, Monaco, Mumbai, Santiago de Chile, São Paulo, Shanghai, Singapore, Tel Aviv, and Tokyo. Our client-centric approach, our objective advice based on the Julius Baer open product platform, our solid financial base, and our entrepreneurial management culture make us the international reference in wealth management.
For more information visit our website at www.juliusbaer.com
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Julius Baer Group Ltd.
|Bahnhofstrasse 36
|8010 Zurich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 58 888 11 11
|E-mail:
|info@juliusbaer.com
|Internet:
|www.juliusbaer.com
|ISIN:
|CH0102484968
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1982755
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1982755 05.09.2024 CET/CEST