Julius Baer successfully places EUR 500 million senior unsecured notes



05.09.2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST





Zurich, 5 September 2024 - Today, Julius Baer Group Ltd. has successfully placed EUR 500 million 5-year senior unsecured notes through ELM B.V., a repackaging issuance entity incorporated in the Netherlands. This EUR senior unsecured issuance allows Julius Baer to further diversify its funding strategy in international debt markets. The transaction was targeted at European institutional investors and the proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. Julius Baer Group Ltd. will issue loan notes to, and which are held by, ELM B.V. (or a nominee acting on its behalf), which in turn will issue its own notes to investors secured by the Julius Baer Group Ltd. loan notes. The securities carry a fixed-rate, annually payable coupon set at 3.875% per annum and have been issued in denominations of EUR 100,000. An application for admission to trading of the notes issued by ELM B.V. on Euronext Dublin will be made. Contacts Media Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 8888 Investor Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 5256 This announcement is not and shall not be interpreted or construed as a solicitation to purchase any securities of/in Julius Baer Group. About Julius Baer Julius Baer is the leading Swiss wealth management group and a premium brand in this global sector, with a focus on servicing and advising sophisticated private clients. In all we do, we are inspired by our purpose: creating value beyond wealth. At the end of June 2024, assets under management amounted to CHF 474 billion. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd., the renowned Swiss private bank with origins dating back to 1890, is the principal operating company of Julius Baer Group Ltd., whose shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: BAER) and are included in the Swiss Leader Index (SLI), comprising the 30 largest and most liquid Swiss stocks. Julius Baer is present in around 25 countries and 60 locations. Headquartered in Zurich, we have offices in key locations including Bangkok, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Mexico City, Milan, Monaco, Mumbai, Santiago de Chile, São Paulo, Shanghai, Singapore, Tel Aviv, and Tokyo. Our client-centric approach, our objective advice based on the Julius Baer open product platform, our solid financial base, and our entrepreneurial management culture make us the international reference in wealth management. For more information visit our website at www.juliusbaer.com



