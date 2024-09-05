All-In Nutritionals Unveils Revolutionary Fermented Skincare Line

Harnessing the Power of Fermentation for Radiant, Healthy Skin Through the Skin Microbiome

SPRINGFIELD, OH / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2024 / All-In Nutritionals, a pioneer in innovative natural supplements, is proud to announce the launch of its new Fermented Skincare Line, "Living Biome," a breakthrough in natural beauty that leverages the ancient art of fermentation to deliver superior skin benefits.



Living Biome is meticulously crafted with potent, naturally fermented ingredients that are rich in vitamins, minerals, kefir grains, prebiotics, and probiotics. This unique fermentation process enhances the efficacy of each product, ensuring deeper penetration and better absorption, resulting in radiant, healthy skin.

Lindsey Duncan, CN, ND, founder and CEO of All-In Nutritionals, stated, "We are dedicated to harnessing the power of nature to actually feed the skin. I am confident in saying Living Biome is unlike any skincare line currently on the market. Just like with our supplements, we have gone above and beyond in providing unmatched formulas, product performance, clean ingredients, and quality."

Key Features of Living Biome Skincare Line:

Innovative Science : Each product feeds, nourishes, and supports the largest organ microbiome, which is the skin.

Unparalleled Cleanliness and Safety : Every product goes through rigorous testing, which guarantees purity and compliance with stringent standards.

Enhanced Nutrient Absorption : Fermentation breaks down ingredients into smaller molecules, allowing for potentially better absorption and delivery of nutrients to the skin.

Natural Ingredients : The line features a blend of natural botanicals, including Camu Camu, Turmeric, Castor Oil, Squalene, Plum Oil, and Probiotic Strains. These ingredients are known for their antioxidant and healthy hydrating properties.

Sustainable and Ethical: Committed to sustainability, Living Biome ensures that all products are eco-friendly, cruelty-free, and ethically sourced.

"We are thrilled to introduce our Fermented Skincare Line to consumers who seek natural, effective and clean skincare solutions," said Weston Horne, BCSI, NH, manager of research and development, scientific affairs and nutritional services. "Our team has worked tirelessly to create unmatched products that support the skin's natural ecosystem. We believe this line will not only redefine skincare routines but ultimately revolutionize the entire skincare industry."

Product Line-Up:

C3-Serum : A probiotic, illuminating, antioxidant serum that addresses dark spots, supports skin tone, supports collagen, and sooths and calms irritated skin.

Hydro-Glow No. 7 : A pre and probiotic facial moisturizer for all skin types. Helps to balance skin for a more radiant complexion, helps to protect from environmental factors, and helps to maintain a soft and smooth appearance.

Coco-Shea No. 9: A prebiotic cleansing butter. Highly beneficial for the skin due to its rich content of ricinoleic acid, a fatty acid known for its numerous skincare-related benefits. Helps to reduce bacteria that often lead to breakouts.

"Starting this past May, the company put nine skincare products into full-scale development. Soon after our initial three products are launched, we will be introducing more," said Duncan. "We will offer overnight peels, proprietary serums, facial masks, body washes and much more. This will be a robust line of fermented skincare that our customers can rely on."

Duncan went on to say, "As supplement experts, we knew if we are supporting and feeding the inside of the body, we must do the same with the outside of the body (the skin). This skincare is so clean, you can literally eat it!"

Horne concluded, "We want to eliminate the immense exposure the average person has to harsh chemicals and additives in skincare. Some may wonder, 'why would a supplement company come out with a skincare line?' but if you think about it, it makes complete sense. If our goal is to provide support for complete health, we cannot forget about the skin. Living Biome is our answer for healthy, truly clean, live, skincare."

Availability: The Fermented Skincare Line will be available starting September 6, 2024, and can be purchased on allinnutritionals.com.

About All-In Nutritionals

Founded and created by Master Formulator, Herbalist, Doctor of Naturopathy, and Certified Nutritionist, Lindsey Duncan, All-In Nutritionals is the leading provider of all-natural, pure, clinically studied and ingredient-tested supplements to aid people in nourishing, balancing, cleansing, and supporting the human body. All-In Nutritionals uses organic, wild-harvested, non-GMO ingredients that are grown and harvested in their natural state and are masterfully formulated for both long-term and short-term success. All products are manufactured in All-In Nutritionals' pristine and FDA and NSF-registered manufacturing facility.

Contact Information:

Ellie Flores

Manager of Domestic & International Sales

support@neuronutritionals.com

937-471-4801

SOURCE: All-In Nutritionals

View the original press release on newswire.com.