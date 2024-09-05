Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd: New data on aprocitentan to be presented at the AHA Hypertension Scientific Sessions 2024

Two abstracts win the prestigious AHA 2024 Paul Dudley White International Scholar Award

Allschwil, Switzerland - September 5, 2024

Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) today announced that new data on aprocitentan, Idorsia's endothelin receptor antagonist, will be presented at the American Heart Association (AHA) Hypertension Scientific Sessions 2024, taking place in Chicago, Illinois, September 5-8, 2024. On March 19, 2024, aprocitentan was approved as TRYVIO in the US, with availability planned for Q4 2024. On June 27, 2024, the European Commission granted market authorization for JERAYGO (aprocitentan).

The following oral and poster presentations will be held:

Blattmann P, et al. "Correlation between plasma CT-proET-1 and renal dysfunction in patients with resistant hypertension. A biomarker analysis of the PRECISION study . ", poster presentation by Martine Clozel, Poster session 2, salon D, Sep 6, 9am - 10.30am.





", by Martine Clozel, Poster session 2, salon D, Sep 6, 9am - 10.30am. Clozel M, et al. "Is aprocitentan also sympatholytic in patients with resistant hypertension?", poster presentation by Martine Clozel, Poster session 2, salon D, Sep 6, 9am - 10.30am.





by Martine Clozel, Poster session 2, salon D, Sep 6, 9am - 10.30am. Schlaich M, et al. "Impact of arterial stiffness on the blood pressure lowering effect of the dual endothelin antagonist aprocitentan in patients with resistant hypertension", poster presentation by Markus Schlaich, Poster session 2, salon D, Sep 6, 9am - 10.30am.





by Markus Schlaich, Poster session 2, salon D, Sep 6, 9am - 10.30am. Weber M, et al. "Efficacy and safety of aprocitentan in patients with resistant hypertension and elevated NT-proBNP", moderated poster presentation by Michael Weber, Session MPS02, Salon D, New Paradigm and lessons learnt from Hypertension Clinical Trials in 2024, Sep 6, 9.15am - 9.20am.





by Michael Weber, Session MPS02, Salon D, New Paradigm and lessons learnt from Hypertension Clinical Trials in 2024, Sep 6, 9.15am - 9.20am. Iglarz M, et al. " Effect of the endothelin receptor antagonist aprocitentan on plasma endothelin, renin and aldosterone concentrations in patients with resistant hypertension. A biomarker analysis of the PRECISION study. ", oral presentation by Martine Clozel, Session 12.A, Anti-hypertensive drugs, Sep 6, 5:30pm - 5:45pm. Winner of the prestigious AHA 2024 Paul Dudley White International Scholar Award.





", by Martine Clozel, Session 12.A, Anti-hypertensive drugs, Sep 6, 5:30pm - 5:45pm. Schlaich M, et al. "A major effect of aprocitentan on albuminuria in patients with resistant hypertension", oral presentation by Markus Schlaich, Session 14.A, Novel interventions in improving BP control in the digital era, Sep 7, 8.45am - 9am. Winner of the prestigious AHA 2024 Paul Dudley White International Scholar Award.





More information can be found on the congress website (https://aha.abstractarchives.com/meeting/htn2024).



Notes to the editor

About the AHA 2024 Paul Dudley White International Scholar Award

The award is presented to the primary author of the highest ranked abstract submitted from each country to the American Heart Association's Hypertension Scientific Sessions 2024. This award is named for Dr. Paul Dudley White, who was a founding father of the American Heart Association and an early leader in preventive cardiology. It reflects Dr. White's vision for global excellence in cardiovascular science and medicine.

About aprocitentan

Aprocitentan is Idorsia's once-daily, orally active, dual endothelin receptor antagonist, which inhibits the binding of ET-1 to ET A and ET B receptors. In May 2022, Idorsia announced positive top-line results of the Phase 3 PRECISION study with aprocitentan for the treatment of patients with resistant hypertension. Detailed results were published in The Lancet and presented as a Late-Breaking Science presentation during the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions in November 2022. More details and commentary can be found in the dedicated press release (https://www.idorsia.com/investors/news-and-events/media-release-details?newsId=2869821) and an investor webcast (https://www.idorsia.com/investors/news-and-events/Apro-session-AHA-2022) featuring Prof. Markus Schlaich, an investigator in PRECISION. On March 19, 2024, aprocitentan was approved as TRYVIO in the US, with availability planned for Q4 2024. On June 27, 2024, the European Commission granted market authorization for JERAYGO (aprocitentan).

About Idorsia

Idorsia Ltd is reaching out for more - We have more ideas, we see more opportunities and we want to help more patients. In order to achieve this, we will develop Idorsia into a leading biopharmaceutical company, with a strong scientific core.

Headquartered near Basel, Switzerland - a European biotech-hub - Idorsia is specialized in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecules to transform the horizon of therapeutic options. Idorsia has a 25-year heritage of drug discovery, a broad portfolio of innovative drugs in the pipeline, an experienced team of professionals covering all disciplines from bench to bedside, and commercial operations in Europe and North America - the ideal constellation for bringing innovative medicines to patients.

Idorsia was listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA) in June 2017 and has over 750 highly qualified specialists dedicated to realizing our ambitious targets.

