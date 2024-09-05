Anzeige
Drastische Versorgungsengpässe – US-Uranproduktion ist die niedrigste in der Geschichte
05.09.2024 18:02 Uhr
CitizenPath Celebrates 10th Anniversary With Special Constitution Day Offer

Leading Online Immigration Company Offers 50% Discount on Naturalization Service

FULLERTON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2024 / CitizenPath, a leading online service simplifying the U.S. immigration process, is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. Since its inception in 2014, CitizenPath has assisted over 43,000 families with various aspects of the immigration process, making it a trusted choice for those seeking immigration benefits from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

To mark this milestone and in honor of Constitution Day 2024, CitizenPath is offering a special discount on its Naturalization Package (Form N-400, Application for Naturalization). From September 15, 2024, through September 21, 2024, applicants will receive a 50% discount on CitizenPath's services at CitizenPath.com/constitution

"Reaching our 10th anniversary is a significant achievement, and we owe our success to the thousands of families who have trusted us with their immigration journeys," said Russ Leimer, co-founder and CEO of CitizenPath. "Constitution Day is the perfect occasion for us to give back to our community and support more individuals in their path to becoming U.S. citizens."

CitizenPath's services cover a wide range of immigration needs, including K-1 visas, green card applications, and citizenship. Designed by experienced immigration attorneys, the platform offers an affordable, user-friendly alternative to traditional legal services. By simplifying the application process and providing personalized support, CitizenPath helps applicants navigate the complexities of the immigration system with confidence.

Maria Hernandez, a CitizenPath customer, said, "CitizenPath made my journey to becoming a U.S. citizen so much easier. The step-by-step guidance and support were invaluable."

To further enhance the user experience, CitizenPath's new feature includes real-time support and advanced error-checking, ensuring accuracy and efficiency. Applicants who take advantage of the special discount will receive comprehensive assistance through the naturalization process, providing peace of mind and reducing the risk of errors.

Contact Information

Russ Leimer
Co-founder
rleimer@citizenpath.com
3102911230

SOURCE: CitizenPath

