WCH Service Bureau: Significant Updates to WCH Re-Credentialing Service Contracts

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2024 / We are excited to announce significant updates to our re-credentialing services, designed to enhance efficiency, accuracy, and support for your credentialing process. Here's a summary of the key enhancements now included in our service contracts:





CAQH Profile Maintenance and Re-attestation: WCH will regularly monitor, update, and re-attest your CAQH profile, ensuring it remains compliant with insurance provider requirements.

Revalidation/Re-credentialing Applications: WCH takes full responsibility for completing and submitting re-credentialing and revalidation applications, ensuring all necessary documents are filed promptly to avoid delays in your participation status.

Communication with Insurance Companies: WCH will handle all communications with insurance companies related to your credentialing, reducing your administrative burden and allowing you to focus on your practice.

Verification and Demographic Updates: We will regularly verify your participation status with insurance providers and manage any required demographic updates to keep your records current and avoid payment disruptions.

Certificate Monitoring: WCH tracks the expiration dates of your certifications and licenses, alerting you to upcoming renewals and assisting in their timely renewal to prevent lapses in your credentials.

Cultural Competency Training Attestation: WCH will attest to your completed cultural competency training, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards and maintaining your eligibility for insurance panels and more.

Why These Changes Matter?

These enhancements are designed with your convenience and professional growth in mind. Credentialing and re-credentialing are critical to maintaining your ability to practice, ensuring you can continue participating in insurance networks and providing care to patients.

The credentialing process can be complex and time-consuming. WCH aims to minimize your involvement in administrative tasks while guaranteeing your credentials remain compliant and up to date.

By streamlining processes, improving communication with insurance companies, and providing proactive monitoring of critical certifications, WCH is committed to delivering a hassle-free credentialing experience. We understand that managing credentialing requirements can be overwhelming, which is why our goal is to handle these tasks efficiently on your behalf, freeing you from deadlines and paperwork burdens.

What to Expect Moving Forward?

You can expect improved service quality, better response times, and more accurate tracking of your credentials. Our team of experts is dedicated to providing personalized support, ensuring that all aspects of your re-credentialing process are handled professionally and with attention to detail.

Should you require any additional information, please don't hesitate to contact us. We are here to ensure that this transition is smooth and beneficial for you.

These updates reflect our dedication to providing a seamless credentialing experience that allows you to focus on your patients and practice without unnecessary interruptions or complications.

Thank you for trusting WCH to meet your credentialing needs. We look forward to continuing our partnership and supporting your success.

Contact Information

Olga Khabinskay

Director of Operations

olgak@wchsb.com

