Labor Smart, Inc.: LTNC Emboldens Market Confidence with 33 Insider Purchases Totaling 40 Million Shares in 90 Days, Poised for Strategic Growth

JACKSON, WY / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2024 / (OTC PINK:LTNC), a premier brand development, manufacturing, and distribution company, is thrilled to announce a decisive display of confidence from its leadership team, marked by 33 insider purchases totaling nearly 40 million shares over the past 90 days. This substantial insider activity is a powerful endorsement of LTNC's strategic direction and a clear indicator of significant developments on the horizon.

These insider transactions, carried out by LTNC's executive team and board members, underscore a deep-seated belief in the company's robust business model, operational strength, and future growth potential. The scale and frequency of these purchases reflect the leadership's unwavering commitment to driving LTNC's success and enhancing shareholder value.

"The recent wave of insider buys is a compelling affirmation of our confidence in LTNC's strategic initiatives," stated Tom Zarro, CEO of LTNC. "This level of insider investment is not just about our faith in the company's current performance but also a strong signal of the trans-formative projects and partnerships we are poised to unveil. Our leadership is fully aligned with our growth strategy, and we are committed to delivering outstanding value to our shareholders."

LTNC continues to set the standard in brand development, manufacturing, and distribution, recognized for its innovative solutions and unmatched service excellence. The insider purchases come at a pivotal moment as the company prepares to execute a series of strategic acquisitions and partnerships that are expected to further reinforce its position as an industry leader.

Investors and stakeholders can look forward to upcoming announcements that will not only highlight LTNC's strategic advancements but also reinforce its commitment to delivering sustained growth and profitability.

LTNC is a leading company in brand development, manufacturing, and distribution, traded on the OTC markets under the ticker symbol LTNC. The company is renowned for its innovative approaches and exceptional service, consistently pushing the boundaries of industry standards. For more information, please visit www.lockdin.com.

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws, which statements may include information regarding the plans, intentions, expectations, future financial performance, or future operating performance of Labor Smart, Inc. ("Labor Smart" or the "Company"). Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations, estimates, or projections of the Company's management as of the date of this press release. Although Labor Smart's management believes these expectations, estimates, or projections to be reasonable as of the date of this presentation, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business risks, economic and competitive uncertainties, or other contingencies, which could cause the Company's actual results or performance to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause Labor Smart's actual results or performance to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include those set forth in the "Risk Factors" sections in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for viewing on the SEC's EDGAR website. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Labor Smart specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

