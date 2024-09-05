Service Direct Launches Easy Earn: The Easiest Way to Maximize Revenue From Call-Driven Earnings

Easy Earn simplifies the process of earning from consumer-initiated phone calls, offering top payouts and seamless integration without the need for any coding.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2024 / Service Direct, a leader in pay-per-call marketing solutions, is excited to announce the launch of Easy Earn, a new feature for affiliates who qualify for our industry-leading Affiliate Program.

Service Direct Easy Earn

Unlock the Power of Call-Based Earnings with Easy Earn

What is Easy Earn

Easy Earn is a static DID integration that enables affiliates to sell high-quality, compliant calls to Service Direct's extensive network of U.S.-based local service businesses. Affiliates receive dedicated tracking numbers to effortlessly direct call traffic without coding, while Service Direct's platform manages the complexities to optimize earnings for each connection.

Who is Easy Earn For?

Easy Earn is tailored for qualified affiliates who attract consumers in search of local home service providers. By working with vetted affiliates, Service Direct ensures that local service providers receive premium, consumer-initiated phone call leads, driving superior business outcomes for all parties involved.

Key Benefits of Easy Earn:

Effortless Integration: Affiliates can connect with Service Direct's network of call buyers without any coding, eliminating technical and cost burdens.

Optimized Payouts: Engage with thousands of U.S.-based service providers eager to pay a premium for high-quality inbound calls. Easy Earn's proprietary call matching algorithm maximizes revenue by ensuring each call reaches the best potential buyers.

Transparent Reporting: Affiliates benefit from detailed, source-level data reporting, allowing precise tracking of all generated calls, payouts, and other critical metrics to enhance call quality and performance.

Quality Assurance:

To maintain high standards, affiliates must qualify to use Easy Earn. Once approved, Service Direct also continuously monitors calls to ensure top-quality leads, enhancing trust and performance across its network.

"Our aim is to build the essential lead generation platform for both local service businesses and affiliate publishers. With Service Direct Easy Earn, we've simplified the way affiliates earn from phone calls, providing a no-code path to the highest payouts in the industry," said Brian Abernethy, CEO at Service Direct.

How to Get Started:

To ensure the highest quality calls for buyers, Service Direct requires affiliates to apply for the industry-leading Affiliate Program. Once approved, the setup is simple. Affiliates can begin directing call traffic using the provided tracking numbers, while the system handles the rest, ensuring optimized payouts and comprehensive reporting.

For more information about Easy Earn and to apply for the Affiliate Program, visit https://servicedirect.com/easy-earn/.

About Service Direct:

Service Direct is a premier pay-per-call platform dedicated to connecting local service businesses with high-quality, consumer initiated calls. With innovative tools and a commitment to transparency and quality, Service Direct empowers both businesses and affiliates to achieve their growth goals.

Contact Information

Matt Buchanan

Co-Founder, Chief Growth Officer

matt@servicedirect.com

SOURCE: Service Direct

