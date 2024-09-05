Anzeige
Drastische Versorgungsengpässe – US-Uranproduktion ist die niedrigste in der Geschichte
WKN: 576798 | ISIN: US50186Q2021
Frankfurt
05.09.24
08:17 Uhr
15,500 Euro
+0,100
+0,65 %
ACCESSWIRE
05.09.2024 18:02 Uhr
Gravitate AI Partners with LG Electronics to Power Smart Cooking Appliances

Customized data provided by a Boston-based AI services company ensures accurate results for consumers using LG's newest release of scan-to-cook technology.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2024 / Gravitate AI is excited to announce a multi-year data partnership with home appliance leader LG Electronics, leveraging advanced data insights to further enhance the Scan-to-Cook feature in LG's line of Smart Appliances.

As the sole provider of the US food data for LG ThinQ Scan-to-Cook technology, Gravitate AI has developed proprietary algorithms to ensure best-in-class accuracy and scalability, with plans to continue optimizing the AI engine through human training, robust QA and additional tooling.

Due to the extremely high accuracy, consumers can confidently plan and cook meals with LG Smart Appliances without undercooking or overcooking. The LG ThinQ Scan-to-Cook technology automatically ensures meals are prepared to package instructions with just a simple scan of the bar code.

"I am proud of our small team for creating custom AI for LG," said Managing Director, Qiuyan Xu, PhD. "As a growing service provider focused on B2B AI product development, this is a huge win to break into the competitive industry of packaged goods and food services."

Gravitate AI food data insights covers the majority of US frozen foods and ready-to-cook meals available in the US.

About the Gravitate AI dataset:

Designed for flexibility, the food tech dataset includes canned goods, frozen goods and ready-to-cook meals which can be integrated into services for smart kitchens, food services operations or supermarket IT.

About Gravitate AI

Gravitate is a full service AI build shop that designs and develops bespoke AI products and solutions, including generative AI services, data moats & assets, and microservice APIs. Based in Boston, MA Gravitate offers on-demand services including AI and customized data for dozens of companies across RetailTech, FinTech, InsurTech, HealthTech, and more.

Media Inquiries:

Elysha Hargrove, +1 (401) 216-9828 , ehargrove@gravitate.ai
JL Levina, +1 (917) 386-4213, jl.lavina@lge.com

SOURCE: Gravitate AI



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
