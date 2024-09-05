Markham, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2024) - During Pulmonary Fibrosis (PF) Month, the Canadian Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (CPFF) is shining a light on the promise of impending medical breakthroughs that offer new hope for thousands of Canadians suffering from this disease. Innovative new treatments and medications are being developed to reduce coughs and stop or potentially reverse lung damage caused by PF, giving hope where there has traditionally been little. These advances hold the potential to significantly improve the quality of life for those affected by this devastating lung disease.

Potential to stop and reverse lung scarring a game changer for PF patients

After a decade since new treatments for PF were approved, there are exciting new opportunities in the drug development pipeline. Early results show that one medication may be able to stop PF - a deadly lung disease that damages and scars lung tissue irreversibly and reduces oxygen flow to the body - from killing more than 3,000 Canadians annually. Another medication is showing significant progress in reducing persistent cough, a symptom reported by 80 per cent of PF patients.

According to the newly released CPFF 2024 Patient and Caregiver Breath of Hope Report, Canadians living with pulmonary fibrosis continue to experience debilitating symptoms, intolerable drug side effects, and suffering at the end of life.

Current medications and treatment only slow progression for some patients and don't stop or reverse the disease that causes patients to slowly lose their ability to breathe; producing significant discomfort, fatigue, and weakness. Ultimately, having PF means eventual death from the disease.

New treatments on the horizon showing outstanding promise* include:

Boehringer Ingelheim's FIBRONEER - this drug has shown great potential in Stage III Trials for slowing both pulmonary fibrosis (lung scarring) and reducing inflammation.

- this drug has shown great potential in Stage III Trials for slowing both pulmonary fibrosis (lung scarring) and reducing inflammation. Trevi Therapeutics Haduvio - this medication in phase 2 clinical trial, is the first of its type focused on reducing the daytime cough frequency seen in 80% of PF patients. Clinical trials demonstrated a 75.1% reduction in persistent coughing.

- this medication in phase 2 clinical trial, is the first of its type focused on reducing the daytime cough frequency seen in 80% of PF patients. Clinical trials demonstrated a 75.1% reduction in persistent coughing. Pliant Therapeutics Bexotegrast - this oral pill is targeted at reducing scar formation (fibrosis) of the lungs and is being trialed over a 52-week period to determine potential benefits.

PF has survival rates lower than some cancers

From coughing to losing the ability to breathe without oxygen, PF looms large over the lives of patients and their families, proving more deadly than numerous cancers. With 14,000 new patients expected to be diagnosed in 2024, CPFF recognizes September as global Pulmonary Fibrosis Month, shining a light on these new treatments to give hope to patients and caregivers for a better future.





Laurie Arkinstall, who is one of three siblings afflicted with PF, and her husband Andrew took part in the 5K Run the Farm for PF event in Avonmore, ON last month.

The first annual CPFF Walk for PF in Winnipeg raised over $36,000 in August.



*It is important to note that ALL reported results are preliminary, with clinical trials ongoing. All research involves a certain level of risk, including the possibility that early indications do not prove efficacy.

The Canadian Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation is a registered Canadian charity established to provide hope and support for people and their families affected by pulmonary fibrosis(PF), a debilitating and incurable lung disease. Considered a 'rare disease', PF affects approximately 30,000 people in Canada. CPFF works closely with patients, caregivers, medical experts and governments to support research, education and advocacy.

Interested in interviewing a patient, caregiver, or physician about the challenges of pulmonary fibrosis? Want to know more about Pulmonary Fibrosis Month in Canada? Check out the media kit on the Canadian Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation web site, or contact Sue Bugos at 905-758-9985 or media@cpff.ca.

IMPORTANT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

ABOUT PULMONARY FIBROSIS AND GLOBAL PULMONARY FIBROSIS MONTH

Global Pulmonary Fibrosis Month: Building community awareness and support

To help increase awareness and early diagnosis, CPFF is also hosting a number of different activities in September including:

Free online education - in-depth webinars for both health care professionals, PF patients and family members on PF-related issues.

- in-depth webinars for both health care professionals, PF patients and family members on PF-related issues. Community participation events - including fundraising walks held in honour of family members in five provinces across the country.

- including fundraising walks held in honour of family members in five provinces across the country. Pucker Up Challenge - a 10-second activity that is raising the eyebrows of people around the world to the everyday struggles faced by PF patients.

Ask a physician to "Tackle the Crackle" to aid early detection

For now, early diagnosis is vital to slowing down pulmonary fibrosis. Which is why it's important that primary care professionals - as well as average Canadians - understand that PF can be identified through these basic symptoms:

Persistent cough that won't go away after more than three months

after more than three months Shortness of breath after physical activity that was typically not a problem

after physical activity that was typically not a problem Ongoing fatigue, weight loss

Learn more about potential new treatments and the impact of PF

As a silent, relatively unknown killer, even in the medical community, the lack of awareness about PF and how to recognize its symptoms can delay diagnosis and treatment which can drastically reduce the quality of life and overall lifespan for PF patients.

More information about the prospects of new treatments and medication is available here on the CPFF web site.

Through the power of video and social media, CPFF is helping PF patients and their families tell their stories, so that other Canadian families can learn the signs around diagnosis and take action themselves. You can learn more about these powerful short stories here on the CPFF web site.

