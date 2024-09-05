JLab Audio: Embrace Your Environment: JLab Unveils Flex Open Clip and JBuds Open Sport Earbuds at IFA 2024

Experience the freedom of open-ear audio with JLab's latest releases, delivering open-air conduction sound, extended playtime, stylish comfort and exceptional audio quality.

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 05, 2024, a leader in personal technology, is excited to announce the launch of the Flex Open Clip Wireless Earbudsand the JBuds Open Sport True Wireless Earbuds, the latest innovations added to their expanding lineup of open-ear audio solutions. Offering a unique ear-clip cuff design, the Flex delivers powerful sound while keeping users aware of their surroundings. The JBuds Open Sport takes the open-ear design to the next level with a sport ear hook for optimal comfort and performance during workouts. Both models will be showcased at IFA in Berlin, Germany.

Unlike traditional in-ear buds, an open ear design allows the listener to remain aware of their surroundings while delivering rich, immersive audio. Thanks to the 12mm drivers in the Flex and 14.2mm air conduction drivers in the Open Sport, both earbuds combine style, functionality, and cutting-edge technology to provide an unparalleled audio experience for active lifestyles.

"Our goal with the Flex and JBuds Open Sport was to deliver an innovative open-ear listening experience without compromising on sound quality or comfort, at a surprising value," said Win Cramer, CEO of JLab. "The Flex's unique ear-clip cuff design provides flexibility for both commuting through urban environments and workouts while the JBuds Open Sport offer an even more fitness focused audio experience, perfect for an athlete pushing their limits. Unlike most of the competition, we took comfort seriously and designed a flexible housing to fit all sized ears."

Enjoy Open-Ear innovation and Unmatched Sound Quality

Great for everyday use and on-the-go lifestyle, the JLab Flex is light weight at 12 grams and features an ergonomic clip-on, cuff design that flexes just enough to enhance comfort for extended use, allowing users to enjoy music, podcasts, and calls with unprecedented ease. Powered by robust 12mm drivers, the Flex delivers immersive, booming personal sound that doesn't leave bass response behind, comparable to closed-ear models.

Great for fitness and outdoor activities, JBuds Open Sport incorporates the same air-conduction technology tailored for active lifestyles. Sporting 14.2mm drivers, these open earbuds provide powerful sound ideal for enhancing fitness routines. The secure ear-hook design ensures a comfortable fit from running to high-intensity training, utilizing natural ear acoustics to deliver a richer audio experience unlike traditional earbuds.

Extended Playtime and Seamless Connectivity

Whether you're powering through a workout or navigating a busy day, the JLab Flex and JBuds Open Sport earbuds are designed to keep up with your pace. The Flex offers more than 21 hours of total playtime, including over 7 hours on a single charge, so you can enjoy your favorite music, podcasts, or calls without interruption. Built to withstand all workout regimens, the JBuds Open Sport earbuds provide over 26 hours of playtime, including more than 9 hours on a single charge. Both earbuds feature advanced multipoint technology, enabling you to seamlessly switch between two devices at once - perfect for managing work calls or connecting to different fitness equipment.

Personalized Audio and Clear Calls

The JLab Flex and JBuds Open Sport earbuds offer a fully customizable audio experience and crystal-clear calls. The Flex features JLab's proprietary EQ3 Sound, allowing users to choose between JLab Signature, Balanced, and Custom EQ settings for personalized audio.

Additionally, with a 2-microphone Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) system in the Open Sport, you can enjoy clear calls in any fitness environment. With intuitive touch controls and compatibility with the JLab app, both models enable users to fine-tune their audio experience to their exact preferences.

Experience the JLab Flex and JBuds Open Sport at IFA 2024

The JLab Flex and JBuds Open Sport True Wireless earbuds will make their debut in Europe at IFA 2024, one of the world's leading trade shows for consumer electronics and home appliances. Held in Berlin, Germany from September 5 -7, attendees will have the opportunity to experience earbuds firsthand and discover why they're the ultimate audio solution for active listeners. Also featured at IFA will be JLab's JBuds Sport ANC 4 True Wireless Earbuds, marking its introduction to the European market. Finally, JLab will showcase the Go Pop ANC, the company's most affordable noise cancelation true wireless product to date.

Pricing and Availability

The JLab Flex Open Earbudswill be affordably priced at $49.99 / £ 49.99 / € 69.99 available now in the US and pre-order in UK, and Germany. The JBuds Open Sport True Wireless Earbudsare available for pre-order now and will ship later this month in the US, UK and Germany for $79.99 / £ 79.99 / €99.99. The JBuds Sport ANC 4is shipping now in the US and UK for $69.99 / £ 69.99 and will be available in Germany for €79.99 in October.

Both open-ear models will be available on www.jlab.comand through select retailers in the US, UK and Germany.

About JLab

JLab imagines and delivers the personal technology products that consumers want. With our line of personal audio gear and office accessories, we're innovating absolutely everything to make way better personal tech. Based in San Diego, we've been offering the right sound, the right features, and the right value since 2005. For more information, visit www.jlab.com.

