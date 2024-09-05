CRESUD S.A.C.I.F. y A. announces its results for Fiscal Year 2024, ended June 30, 2024

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CRESUD S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY, ByMA:CRES), leading Latin American agricultural company, announces today its results for the Fiscal Year 2024 ended June 30, 2024.
HIGHLIGHTS
- The net result for fiscal year 2024 recorded a gain of ARS 104,129 million compared to a gain of ARS 279,709 million in 2023.
- The company's adjusted EBITDA reached ARS 256,396 million in fiscal year 2024, ARS 80,066 million from the agricultural business and ARS 176,330 million from the urban properties and investments business, increasing 23.5% compared to fiscal year 2023.
- We concluded a campaign with productive challenges in the region and lower commodity prices. We planted 277,000 hectares in the region producing 707,000 tons of grains, 7% below last season due to lack of rains in the north of Argentina and in the areas where Brasilagro produces, impacting our yields.
- Livestock activity, focused on own farms in the Northwest of Argentina and Brazil, closed the year with high levels of meat production and very good results due to a significant improvement in prices in Argentina.
- During the year we sold 3 fractions of farms in the region for a total amount of USD 75 million, generating a profit of approximately USD 48 million.
- During the year, we distributed cash dividends for a total amount of ARS 52,000 million and in IRSA shares for 22.1 million, in addition to treasury shares distributed for approximately 1% of the stock capital.
Financial Highlights
(In millions of Argentine Pesos)
FY 2024 ended June 30, 2024
Income Statement
06/30/2024
06/30/2023
Agricultural Business Revenue
384,487
378,132
Agricultural Business Gross Profit
73,324
49,272
Urban Properties Revenues
270,550
268,627
Urban Properties Gross Profit
221,659
219,262
Consolidated Gross Profit
291,553
264,792
Consolidated Result from Operations
-122,487
-92,287
Result for the Period
104,729
279,709
Attributable to:
Cresud's Shareholders
84,576
156,874
Non-Controlling interest
20,153
122,835
EPS (Basic)
142.77
260.59
EPS (Diluted)
120.52
229.01
Balance Sheet
06/30/2024
06/30/2023
Current Assets
706,400
798,558
Non-Current Assets
2,766,711
3,174,406
Total Assets
3,473,111
3,972,964
Current Liabilities
657,605
741,090
Non-Current Liabilities
1,251,596
1,448,046
Total Liabilities
1,909,201
2,189,136
Non-Controlling Interest
867,667
1,010,945
Shareholders' Equity
1,563,910
1,783,828
CRESUD, leading Argentinean agricultural company with a growing presence in Latin American countries, cordially invites you to participate in its Fiscal Year 2024 Results Conference Call on Monday, September 9, 2024, at 9:00 AM Eastern Time / 10:00 AM BA Time.
To access the Webinar:
https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_t_GRmOKbQNyAL133fKZaww
Webinar ID: 918 2283 3661
Password: 161763
In addition, you can participate communicating to this numbers:
Argentina: +54 115 983 6950 or +54 341 512 2188 or +54 343 414 5986 or +54 112 040 0447
Israel: +972 3 978 6688 or +972 2 376 4509 or +972 2 376 4510
Brazil: +55 21 3958 7888 or +55 11 4632 2236 or +55 11 4632 2237 or +55 11 4680 6788 or +55 11 4700 9668
US: +1 719 359 4580 or +1 929 205 6099 or +1 253 205 0468 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 301 715 8592
Chile: +56 41 256 0288 or +56 22 573 9304 or +56 22 573 9305 or +56 23 210 9066 or +56 232 938 848
