ALKEME Insurance: ALKEME Acquires Northpoint Insurance Company

Strategic acquisition enhances Northeast footprint and opens up new niches

LADERA RANCH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2024 / ALKEME, a Top 40 Insurance Brokerage, announced the acquisition of North Point Insurance Agency, a renowned family-owned agency with offices in New York, Vermont, and Maine. This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone in our expansion strategy and strengthens our position in the property and casualty insurance market.

ALKEME Acquires Northpoint Insurance Company

Strategic acquisition enhances Northeast footprint and opens up new niches

North Point Insurance Agency has built a robust reputation for its specialized focus on property and casualty, as well as personal insurance. Notably, they are recognized as one of the largest insurance providers for the maple sugaring industry in the Northeast. Under the leadership of CEO Jared Jabaut, North Point has consistently delivered exceptional service and tailored insurance solutions to its clients.

"We are excited to welcome North Point Insurance Agency and their amazing team members into our family," said Curtis Barton, CEO of ALKEME. "Their expertise in the maple sugaring industry and commitment to personalized service align perfectly with our mission to provide comprehensive and specialized insurance solutions. This acquisition not only expands our geographic footprint but also enhances our ability to serve niche markets effectively."

"Joining ALKEME presents an exciting opportunity for our team and clients," said Jared Jabaut, CEO of North Point Insurance Agency. "We look forward to leveraging ALKEME's extensive resources and capabilities to continue providing exceptional service to our clients while expanding our reach."

ABOUT ALKEME

ALKEME is a full-service insurance agency providing businesses and individuals with an extensive array of commercial and personal insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and wealth management services. Since its founding in 2020, ALKEME has completed over 40 acquisitions and serves its customers from over 35 locations in 16 states. ALKEME is ranked by Insurance Journal one of the top 40 largest agencies in the United States and by Business Insurance as the #5 fastest-growing broker. Founded by owner/operators with a unique vision, ALKEME is fueled by its proven operating methodologies providing its partner agencies with the autonomy, resources and support to grow and thrive in an ever-changing insurance landscape. Visit https://alkemeins.com for more information.

Contact Information

Josh Benveniste

Marketing

jbenveniste@alkemeins.com

SOURCE: ALKEME Insurance

View the original press release on newswire.com.