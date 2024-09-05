Franklin, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2024) - Modula, a leader in automated storage and retrieval solutions manufacturing, rolls out Modula Pallet in the North American market.

Modula Pallet is an innovative warehouse solution to safely manage euro pallets (1,200mm x 800mm) directly from ground level, discarding the need for forklifts.

It optimizes vertical space by keeping pallet movements at ground level, minimizing hazards associated with high-level lifting and storage.

Designed for efficient buffer storage, Modula Pallet features a flexible design that facilitates piece picking through a side window bay and supports storing mixed items including pallets, bulk products and depalletized goods.

Modula Pallet Features

Vertically store pallets to maximize facility space, freeing valuable floor area for additional activities

Enable safe and efficient pallet handling without the need for forklifts

Access inventory directly from the loading bay's side window, allowing for more ergonomic retrieval without moving the entire pallet

Support efficient mixed-mode storage, thanks to the dual bay design

Install multiple units side by side for optimal space utilization

Seamlessly integrate the Modula Pallet with AGVs, AMRs and roller conveyors through the Modula Warehouse Management System (WMS) for a fully automated process

"Thanks to their modular and flexible design, our pallet warehouses can be tailored to a variety of configurations and specific needs, allowing for optimal use of vertical space," explains Modula's Marketing Director Valentina Cecchi. "The ease of access and organization of products are key features of our Modula Pallet, enabling operators to locate and manage pallets with speed and precision."

About Modula:

With over 30 years of experience, Modula is a leading provider of automated storage and retrieval systems.

More than 30,000 customers worldwide have chosen Modula to revolutionize their material handling, improving their warehouse operations and creating safer work environments.

Their innovative warehouse solutions optimize space utilization and streamline picking and storage operations in various industries and settings.

For more information, visit www.modula.us.

