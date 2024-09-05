Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.09.2024
Drastische Versorgungsengpässe – US-Uranproduktion ist die niedrigste in der Geschichte
05.09.2024 18:16 Uhr
2CRSi SA: 2CRSi announces the production of its new Godì 1.8ER-NV8 servers equipped with 8x NVIDIA H200 SXM5 GPUs, with an estimated market value of 288 million USD*

DJ 2CRSi SA: 2CRSi announces the production of its new Godì 1.8ER-NV8 servers equipped with 8x NVIDIA H200 SXM5 GPUs, with an estimated market value of 288 million USD* 

2CRSi SA 
2CRSi SA: 2CRSi announces the production of its new Godì 1.8ER-NV8 servers equipped with 8x NVIDIA H200 SXM5 GPUs, with 
an estimated market value of 288 million USD* 
05-Sep-2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2CRSi announces the production of its new Godì 1.8ER-NV8 servers equipped with 8x NVIDIA H200 SXM5 GPUs, with an 
estimated market value of 288 million USD* 
 
Strasbourg (France), September 5, 2024 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), a designer and manufacturer of high-performance, 
energy-efficient servers, announces that it has placed orders with its suppliers for the components required to 
manufacture its new HGX server, the Godì 1.8ER-NV8. This server, equipped with eight NVIDIA H200 GPUs, comes with an 
optional liquid cooling system to optimize performance while reducing energy consumption. 
The NVIDIA H200 Tensor Core GPU accelerates generative AI workloads and high-performance computing (HPC) with 
significant memory capacity and groundbreaking performance. As the first GPU with an HBM3e interface, the H200 features 
more and faster memory, enabling faster generative AI models and large language models (LLMs) while advancing 
scientific computing with optimized processing of HPC workloads. 
With this new version of its flagship product, the Godì 1.8ER-NV8, 2CRSi continues its innovation efforts to 
consolidate its success in the field of machines dedicated to artificial intelligence. The supply orders, placed in 
July 2024, confirm the company's strategy to meet the growing demand for high-performance servers capable of supporting 
the latest technologies. 
2CRSi currently offers its products with traditional air cooling, but for clients looking to optimize their operational 
expenses (OPEX), 2CRSi provides various liquid cooling solutions, whether at the server, rack, or data center level. 
The first shipments are scheduled to begin in the third week of October 2024 and will extend throughout 2025, with an 
estimated market value of 288 million USD*. 
In addition to server sales, 2CRSi offers a comprehensive range of associated services, including on-site installation 
and maintenance, as well as the design and operation of infrastructures. 
Alain Wilmouth, CEO and co-founder of 2CRSi, stated: "With this new generation of servers, born from the latest 
innovations of our partners NVIDIA and INTEL, we continue our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions while 
reinforcing our approach to energy-efficient and sustainable technologies. Thanks to our complementary service 
offerings, our clients can fully focus on their Cloud Provider activities while we increase our profitability." 
 
 
 
 
About 2CRSi 
Founded in Strasbourg, the 2CRSi group designs and produces high-performance, eco-friendly computing servers, 
particularly dedicated to Artificial Intelligence. In the 2023-2024 fiscal year, the group generated a revenue of 220 
million euros. The Group now markets its range of innovative solutions (computing, storage, and networking) in over 50 
countries. 2CRSi has been listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris since June 2018 (ISIN Code: FR0013341781), 
and its shares were transferred to Euronext Growth in November 2022. 
For more information: 2crsi.com 
 
Contacts 2CRSi 
 
2CRSi 
          Seitosei.Actifin                               Seitosei.Actifin 
Jean-Philippe 
LLOBERA       Foucauld Charavay                              Michael Scholze 
Head of       Financial communication                           Financial Press Relations 
Communication                                          michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com 
          foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.comFoucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com 
investors@2crsi.com                                       01 56 88 11 14 
          01 80 18 26 33 
03 68 41 10 70

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2CRSi announces the production of its new Godì 1.8ER-NV8 servers equipped with NVIDIA H200 with a value of 288mUSD_ 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     2CRSi SA 
         32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
         67200 Strasbourg 
         France 
Phone:      +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:     investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:    www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:      FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: AL2SI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1982691 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1982691 05-Sep-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1982691&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 05, 2024 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
