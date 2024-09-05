DJ 2CRSi SA: 2CRSi announces the production of its new Godì 1.8ER-NV8 servers equipped with 8x NVIDIA H200 SXM5 GPUs, with an estimated market value of 288 million USD*

2CRSi SA 2CRSi SA: 2CRSi announces the production of its new Godì 1.8ER-NV8 servers equipped with 8x NVIDIA H200 SXM5 GPUs, with an estimated market value of 288 million USD* 05-Sep-2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2CRSi announces the production of its new Godì 1.8ER-NV8 servers equipped with 8x NVIDIA H200 SXM5 GPUs, with an estimated market value of 288 million USD* Strasbourg (France), September 5, 2024 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), a designer and manufacturer of high-performance, energy-efficient servers, announces that it has placed orders with its suppliers for the components required to manufacture its new HGX server, the Godì 1.8ER-NV8. This server, equipped with eight NVIDIA H200 GPUs, comes with an optional liquid cooling system to optimize performance while reducing energy consumption. The NVIDIA H200 Tensor Core GPU accelerates generative AI workloads and high-performance computing (HPC) with significant memory capacity and groundbreaking performance. As the first GPU with an HBM3e interface, the H200 features more and faster memory, enabling faster generative AI models and large language models (LLMs) while advancing scientific computing with optimized processing of HPC workloads. With this new version of its flagship product, the Godì 1.8ER-NV8, 2CRSi continues its innovation efforts to consolidate its success in the field of machines dedicated to artificial intelligence. The supply orders, placed in July 2024, confirm the company's strategy to meet the growing demand for high-performance servers capable of supporting the latest technologies. 2CRSi currently offers its products with traditional air cooling, but for clients looking to optimize their operational expenses (OPEX), 2CRSi provides various liquid cooling solutions, whether at the server, rack, or data center level. The first shipments are scheduled to begin in the third week of October 2024 and will extend throughout 2025, with an estimated market value of 288 million USD*. In addition to server sales, 2CRSi offers a comprehensive range of associated services, including on-site installation and maintenance, as well as the design and operation of infrastructures. Alain Wilmouth, CEO and co-founder of 2CRSi, stated: "With this new generation of servers, born from the latest innovations of our partners NVIDIA and INTEL, we continue our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions while reinforcing our approach to energy-efficient and sustainable technologies. Thanks to our complementary service offerings, our clients can fully focus on their Cloud Provider activities while we increase our profitability." About 2CRSi Founded in Strasbourg, the 2CRSi group designs and produces high-performance, eco-friendly computing servers, particularly dedicated to Artificial Intelligence. In the 2023-2024 fiscal year, the group generated a revenue of 220 million euros. The Group now markets its range of innovative solutions (computing, storage, and networking) in over 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris since June 2018 (ISIN Code: FR0013341781), and its shares were transferred to Euronext Growth in November 2022. For more information: 2crsi.com Contacts 2CRSi 2CRSi Seitosei.Actifin Seitosei.Actifin Jean-Philippe LLOBERA Foucauld Charavay Michael Scholze Head of Financial communication Financial Press Relations Communication michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.comFoucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com investors@2crsi.com 01 56 88 11 14 01 80 18 26 33 03 68 41 10 70

