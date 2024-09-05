HYDROGEN REFUELING SOLUTIONS (HRS): HRS AWARDED "GREAT PLACE TO WORK (R)" CERTIFICATION IN RECOGNITION OF ITS CSR COMMITMENTS

HRS AWARDED "GREAT PLACE TO WORK ®" CERTIFICATION

IN RECOGNITION OF ITS CSR COMMITMENTS

Grenoble, September 5, 2024 - HRS , French designer and manufacturer, European leader in hydrogen refueling stations, has been awarded "Great Place to Work®" certification, with an overall positive employee perception of 85%.

Launched in 1981, the "Great Place to Work®" label recognizes and rewards the efforts of companies that maintain a quality working environment by reinforcing corporate values such as trust between employees on the one hand, and the company director on the other. This label represents the highest level of recognition for a company's quality of working life and working conditions.

This award highlights the efforts made by HRS management to offer every employee a fulfilling workplace. Indeed, for many years now, HRS has given top priority to the challenges of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), with the well-being of its employees as its cornerstone.

To achieve this, HRS aims first and foremost to offer a particularly attractive salary package, including the distribution of free shares each year to all employees. The company has also introduced a 4-day week for production staff, strengthening the balance between personal and professional life. The company also offers a company restaurant with a minimum daily contribution from employees, with varied and balanced menus, entirely prepared by the teams of chef Aribert, holder of two Michelin stars and four toques in the Gault et Millau guide. Finally, HRS is committed to transferring its key skills to new employees and is innovating by offering integration and training sessions over several weeks through its training school: the HRSchool.

Hassen Rachedi, founder and CEO of HRS, comments: "We are proud to have obtained this certification, which underlines our commitment to the quality of working life of each and every one of our employees. Their unfailing commitment and dedication are the glue that holds HRS together, and we owe it to them to provide an environment of trust, the pillar of our collective success".

ABOUT HRS (Hydrogen Refueling Solutions)

HRS is one of the world's leading manufacturers of high-capacity hydrogen refueling stations. HRS offers a complete and unique range of modular and scalable stations, from 200 kg/day to 4 tons/day.

Pure player from station design to commissioning, HRS has state-of-the-art industrial production facilities capable of assembling up to 180 stations a year, with lead times of 6 to 12 weeks. This industrial site includes a test area, the only one of its kind in Europe, to test and trial the range of stations and develop future products and solutions for the hydrogen mobility market.

HRS also offers a complete range of services, including 24/7/365 on-call maintenance. The performance of stations installed in Europe and around the world is monitored in real time from our state-of-the-art control room.

HRS now has one of the largest installed bases of high-capacity stations on the market, with 18 200 kg/day stations, representing a cumulative capacity of almost 4 tonnes/day. All the stations' terminals are bi-pressure and equipped with 350-bar, 350-HF and 700-bar nozzles, meeting all the needs of hydrogen mobility.

HRS stands out for its rigorous economic discipline, offering long-term financial solidity while continuing to allocate substantial resources to R&D, thus ensuring its position at the forefront of innovation.

ISIN code: FR0014001PM5 - mnemonic: ALHRS.

For more information, visit our website www.hydrogen-refueling-solutions.fr

CONTACTS

Investor Relations

ACTUS finance & communication

Grégoire SAINT-MARC

hrs@actus.fr

Tel. 01 53 67 36 94 Financial press relations

ACTUS finance & communication

Deborah SCHWARTZ

hrs-presse@actus.fr

Tel. 01 53 67 36 35 Corporate press relations

ACTUS finance & communication

Anne-Charlotte DUDICOURT

hrs-presse@actus.fr

Tel.: 01 53 67 36 32

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

x2mfk8lnZ2mbmWpwaJxmbpJna21qk5KblmLGlGpulZvKaGyWmmuUmpyeZnFommdo

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-87522-2024_09_05-great-place-to-work-uk.pdf