Donnerstag, 05.09.2024
Drastische Versorgungsengpässe – US-Uranproduktion ist die niedrigste in der Geschichte
WKN: 885427 | ISIN: CA29250N1050
05.09.24
17:55 Uhr
36,700 Euro
+0,215
+0,59 %
ACCESSWIRE
05.09.2024 18:38 Uhr
Enbridge: Orange Grove Solar: Delivering Clean Energy in Texas

Telecom giant AT&T to purchase Enbridge Texas-based project's 130MW of power, once operational

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2024 / AT&T is dialing up more renewable energy-this time, from an Enbridge solar project in Texas.

The Dallas-based multinational telecom company is growing its procurement of renewable energy as part of its energy management strategy.

Enbridge announced our plans to build and operate the Orange Grove Solar project near Corpus Christi, TX. Upon completion in late 2025, Orange Grove will provide 130 megawatts (MW) of power to the local grid.

Telecom giant AT&T has signed a long-term virtual power purchase agreement with Enbridge for the output of the project. The agreement helps AT&T offset its energy expense and reduce its carbon footprint.

Orange Grove is Enbridge's first solar project in the Lone Star State, where we already own and operate three wind energy facilities. With about 300,000 solar panels on 920 acres, the project will create between 150 and 250 jobs during the construction phase.

"Orange Grove is a key part of our commitment to develop, construct and operate onshore renewable projects across North America," says Matthew Akman, Enbridge's Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategy and President of our Power business.

"By leveraging Enbridge's extensive capabilities, we advanced the project to the construction phase and have now secured a virtual power purchase agreement with AT&T," he adds. "We look forward to expanding our renewable energy footprint in Texas in the future."

To date, Enbridge has committed more than US$7 billion in capital to renewable energy and power transmission projects, either in operation or under construction, in North America and Europe.

Enbridge currently owns and/or operates seven solar energy facilities across the U.S. in Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Enbridge on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Enbridge
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/enbridge
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Enbridge



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
