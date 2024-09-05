SYNLawn Donates Artificial Turf Lawn to Victory Junction for Charity Camp

DALTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2024 / SYNLawn, a leading global manufacturer and innovator of sustainable synthetic turf, is proud to support Victory Junction, a year-round camp in North Carolina for children with complex medical conditions, with the donation of an artificial grass lawn to improve accessibility for camp attendees at the newly debuted Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America Water Park.





Charity Ride Across America Water Park

SYNLawn Installation at the Charity Ride Across America Water Park.





"We are honored to create a safer and more inclusive play space for children of all abilities," said George Neagle, president of SYNLawn Global. "Philanthropy is important to our company and our culture is built on serving people around the globe through charitable endeavors that align with our mission to improve the planet through synthetic turf."

SYNSport was used to create the green space. It's the ideal turf for this type of high-traffic space since it provides superior durability and support. It's also a more environmentally friendly option due to being made with SYNLawn's exclusive plant-based EnviroLoc+ backing system created from renewable resources such as soybean oil. The sustainable grass offers a smoother and more stable outdoor space than natural grass for camp attendees who use wheelchairs or other mobility devices. Synthetic surfacing is proven to reduce injury and lessen the impact of falls by absorbing the shock better than real grass, which creates a safer play environment for all.

"We're all very appreciative of this generous and beautiful gift from SYNLawn - especially the children who will benefit from the donated lawn," said Chad Coltrane, president and CEO of Victory Junction. "The addition of the artificial turf allows us to extend our water park activities and programming from the pool to the poolside. It also adds the perfect landscape appeal and symbolizes a generous spirit of giving back. Our charitable partnerships are valuable and enable us to provide more exciting experiences for the kids."

Photos of the installation are available upon request. Learn more about SYNLawn and its sustainable turf solutions at www.synlawn.com.

ABOUT SYNLAWN®

For more than 20 years, SYNLawn® has led the industry as the largest manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of artificial grass and synthetic surfacing in North America. As part of the Sport Group Holding® family of companies, SYNLawn delivers the best products available on the market. SYNLawn's turnkey network of over 120 distributors seamlessly combines environmental stewardship with industry-leading innovations. SYNLawn uses bio-based ingredients and consumer-conscious additives to meet customers' wide range of needs. With more than 300,000 residential and commercial installations, the company is raising the bar for global synthetic turf standards and transforming the idea of grass. We have a proprietary system with a large percentage of renewable content. From rooftops to road medians and rocket-launch viewing sites, SYNLawn has installed over 150 million square feet of U.S. soy-backed grass across 300,000 installations in the United States of America and over 20 other countries since 2008. SYNLawn added more soy than ever to its products in 2021, which increased its use of U.S. soy by 10%. For more information visit www.SYNLawn.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest and YouTube.

ABOUT VICTORY JUNCTION

Victory Junction is a year-round camp facility for children with serious illnesses and chronic medical conditions. Founded by Kyle Petty and his family in honor of his son Adam, Victory Junction provides life-changing camp experiences that are exciting, fun, and empowering, in a medically-safe environment, always free of charge. In addition to traditional camp sessions, Victory Junction's REACH program takes camp experiences to children and their families at hospitals, clinics, and other community partner sites throughout the Carolinas and Virginia. Since opening in 2004, Victory Junction has delivered more than 126,000 camp experiences and has served children from all fifty states, Washington D.C., and Puerto Rico, as well as four countries. Victory Junction is a member of the SeriousFun Children's Network of camps founded by Paul Newman, and is accredited by the American Camp Association. To learn more, please visit victoryjunction.org.

