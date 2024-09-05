Animal Surgical Center Youth Day: Inspiring the Next Generation of Pet Owners With Rescue Dogs and Veterinary Education

Animal Surgical Center's Youth Day Inspires Kids With Veterinary Education and Rescue Dog Interactions, Fostering Compassion and Responsible Pet Ownership on Sept. 21, 2024

OCEANSIDE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2024 / Animal Surgical Center (ASC), an accredited American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA) located in Oceanside, New York, is excited to announce the launch of its first-ever Youth Day Experience, taking place on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in celebration of National Responsible Pet Owner Day. This event offers a unique and educational experience for children ages 8-12+ to learn about the world of veterinary medicine, responsible pet ownership, and animal rescue.

Animal Surgical Center Youth Day

Event Overview

Youth Day at ASC is designed to inspire and educate young animal lovers, providing them with an inside look at veterinary medicine, the operations of a veterinary hospital, and the importance of responsible pet ownership. The event will include interactive activities, a hospital tour, and the opportunity to meet adoptable pets from local rescues.

"We believe it's crucial to instill a sense of responsibility and compassion for animals in the younger generation," said Dr. Tomas Infernuso, founder and CEO of Animal Surgical Center. "Youth Day will be an educational experience and a fun and engaging way for children to connect with animals and learn about the veterinary profession."

Event Highlights

Interactive Hospital Tour: Participants will get a behind-the-scenes tour of ASC, meet the hospital team, and learn about various roles within the veterinary field.

Meet the Pets: Kids will have the opportunity to interact with adoptable pets from local rescues and some of the pets owned by ASC staff.

Educational Games and Activities: Engaging games like "What Would You Do as a Vet?" and animal trivia, alongside arts and crafts sessions, will make learning fun.

Photo Opportunities: Children can dress up in hospital gowns, pose with toy stethoscopes, and take photos in the surgery area with stuffed toy animals.

The event will be hosted by dedicated ASC team members, with participation from Dr. Tomas Infernuso, who are generously volunteering their time for this cause. The goal is to foster a love for animals and provide insight into the veterinary world, potentially inspiring future careers in animal care.

Collaboration With Local Rescues

To enhance the experience, ASC is partnering with Hurley's Heart Bulldog Rescue, founded by Summer Somer, to bring adoptable pets to the event. This collaboration offers a hands-on learning opportunity for the children while supporting the rescue organization by encouraging donations, volunteerism, and future adoptions. The interaction between the children and the dogs benefits both; it allows the dogs to engage with families in a positive environment, creating a meaningful learning experience for everyone involved.

Admission and Donations

While there is no admission fee for Youth Day, we encourage parents to donate to the participating rescue organization. The event is open to all children and local community members interested in the veterinary field.

Contact Information

Karla Hojas

Marketing Director

khojas@asc.vet

(516) 776-7127

Alyssa Rodriguez

Social Media Manager

arodriguez@asc.vet

(516) 749-7436

SOURCE: Animal Surgical Center

View the original press release on newswire.com.